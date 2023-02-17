Maharashtra HSC, SSC Exams 2023: Students to get 10 mins extra for writing paper

The Maharashtra Board's Class 12 from February 21 and Class 10 exams will begin on March 2

There is good news for students appearing for SSC and HSC board exams this year. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced that the students will get 10 minutes extra time to write their exam papers.

According to the circular, the question paper will not be distributed 10 minutes before the commencement of the exam as last year there were instances of cheating and paper leaks on social media reported last year.

The circular issued by Anuradha Oak, secretary of MSBSHSE stated that from this year, these 10 minutes of extra time will be given at the end of the exam which will help students to write their exam without pressure.

The circular stated, “Last year, there were some instances of cheating and a case of a question paper going viral on social media before the paper could start. The practice of distributing the paper 10 minutes before the scheduled time has been discontinued from this year onwards. For the benefit of students, the board has decided that these 10 minutes will be given at the end of the exam as scheduled.”

The exam sessions scheduled in the morning will be held from 11 am to 2.10 pm instead of 11 am to 2 pm. Similarly, the evening exam will be held between 3 pm and 6.10 pm instead of 3 pm and 6 pm. Students will have to report to the examination hall 30 minutes before the scheduled time.

Recently, the Maharashtra government decided to take steps to implement the “copy-free exams" campaign wherein the photocopy shops in 50-meter radius of the examination centers will be shut ahead of HSC and SSC exams.

The exam centres will be graded according to their 'sensitivity', and the entry of unauthorised people will be banned within 50 meters of an exam center.