Breaking News
Mumbai: IIT Bombay launches parallel probe in student death case
Mumbai: Temperature rises, so does AQI levels
Maharashtra: BJP cannot finish the Sena, says Uddhav Thackeray
Mumbai: Lower Parel traffic delays fire-fighting op at Raghuvanshi
Mumbai Crime: Delivery boy saved numbers of women, sent them porn

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra Airport at Shirdi gets licence for night landing

Maharashtra: Airport at Shirdi gets licence for night landing

Updated on: 17 February,2023 06:35 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dharmendra Jore | dharmendra.jore@mid-day.com

Top

Vande Bharat train was also connected to the place, which can also now be accessed by the Samruddhi Mahamarg

Maharashtra: Airport at Shirdi gets licence for night landing

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has welcomed the Directorate General of Civil Aviation’s decision to grant the licence. File pic


Religious tourism at Shirdi got a further boost on Thursday as the airport there has been given a licence for night landing. This is good news for the devotees of Sai Baba who want to travel to the place after sunset. The development comes after the religious site was connected to the Samruddhi Mahamarg in December and the Vande Bharat train last week.


Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has welcomed the Directorate General of Civil Aviation's decision to grant the licence and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. The green field airport was completed in Fadnavis's last tenure as the CM in 2017, but it was allowed only day-time landing. Henceforth, those wishing to attend rituals in the wee hours at the Sai Baba shrine can travel at night.



Also Read: BEST rolls out premium bus service on Airport-Kharghar route for Navi Mumbai commuters


“Fadnavis has followed up with Scindia for a licence as early as possible. The licensing is another achievement of the Shinde-Fadnavis government,” said a statement from the Dy CM's office, adding that the facility will begin by March-April this year, after charting out the summer time table. So far, Shirdi operates 13 flights daily.

The statement said that the night landing will not only ease travel, but also boost the development of the area. “The number of devotees are expected to rise and make the local economy even stronger,” said the statement.

shirdi mumbai airport Vande Bharat Express mumbai news mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK