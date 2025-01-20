Following public outcry, the Maharashtra State Board has withdrawn the "caste category" section from class 10 and 12 hall tickets. Revised tickets will be issued soon, ensuring smoother exams for students.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has withdrawn its contentious decision to include a "caste category" section on hall tickets for class 10 and 12 students, following widespread criticism from various quarters. The Board issued a circular on Saturday night announcing the removal of the category and stating that revised hall tickets would be issued shortly.

The decision came after a significant public outcry, with students, education experts, and activists criticising the move as unnecessary and divisive. According to critics, including civil rights groups, the inclusion of caste details on hall tickets was unwarranted in an academic context and raised concerns about the potential for discrimination.

Facing mounting pressure, the Board stated, "After considering public sentiments, the caste category section has been withdrawn from hall tickets for HSC (Higher Secondary Certificate) and SSC (Secondary School Certificate) examinations. Revised hall tickets for class 10 will be available from January 20 (Monday), while updated tickets for class 12 will be issued from January 23."

Earlier, the MSBSHSE had defended its decision, explaining that the caste column was introduced to ensure accurate and updated records in the general registers maintained by schools and colleges. These registers often include details such as caste for administrative and scholarship purposes. However, the reasoning failed to appease stakeholders, who questioned the timing and necessity of the move.

The Board’s decision to revoke the category has been welcomed as a step in the right direction. Commenting on the matter, a senior education official stated, "The Board has taken into account the feedback received and acted swiftly to prevent further distress to students and parents."

Students and schools have been advised to download the revised hall tickets from the official websites once they are available. The MSBSHSE reiterated its commitment to ensuring a smooth examination process while addressing public concerns.

This year’s SSC and HSC examinations are scheduled to begin in February, and the Board is expected to take extra measures to avoid controversies or disruptions in the lead-up to the exams. The episode has also sparked a wider conversation on the relevance of caste information in academic systems, with several activists calling for a broader review of practices that might perpetuate caste-based divisions in education.