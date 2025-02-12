Section 144, flying squads, and CCTV surveillance in place; board assures no burqa ban; over 818 sensitive centres have been identified for surprise checks, while Section 144 has been imposed around exam venues to deter external interference

Maharashtra State Board Chairman Sharad Gosavi

The HSC board exams in Maharashtra kicked off under unprecedented security measures on Tuesday, with authorities deploying drones, CCTV surveillance, and flying squads to prevent malpractices. Over 818 sensitive centres have been identified for surprise checks, while Section 144 has been imposed around exam venues to deter external interference.

In a major crackdown, all photocopy shops within 500 metres of exam centres have been ordered to shutdown. Amid concerns over attire restrictions, board chairman Sharad Gosavi assured that students wearing burqas would face no obstacles, provided they adhere to security checks. The early start to the exams aims to expedite results, helping students with college admissions and competitive exam applications.

mid-day interviewed Gosavi, the Chairman of Maharashtra State Board, on HSC Exams 2025.

Excerpts from the interview

The HSC exams have started today under tight security. What steps has the board taken to ensure a fair and smooth examination process?

This year, we have implemented strict security measures to prevent malpractices. Drone surveillance, CCTV monitoring, and Section 144 have been enforced at all exam centres to ensure fairness. Additionally, 271 flying squads have been deployed to conduct surprise inspections at 818 sensitive centres, identified based on past incidents of cheating. To curb external interference, all photocopy centres within a 500-metre radius of exam venues have been shut down during exams. Furthermore, we have replaced supervisors and centre heads at sensitive locations with staff from institutions that have maintained a zero-malpractice record for the past five years.

There were concerns about students wearing burqas being barred from taking exams. Can you clarify the board’s stance on this?

Let me be absolutely clear—there is no ban on students wearing burqas. Every student, regardless of attire, has the right to appear for the exams. The only requirement is proper security checks to prevent any form of malpractice. Our goal is to ensure that all students have an equal and fair opportunity to take their exams without any hindrance.

The exams have started 10 days earlier than in previous years. What was the reason behind this decision?

Advancing the exam schedule allows us to declare results by May 15, giving students ample time to apply for college admissions and competitive exams without unnecessary delays. Initially, there were some concerns about the timeline, but we firmly believe this change will ultimately benefit students. The supplementary exam will also be held earlier, and students applying for improvement exams will receive their results a month sooner.

The government has actively participated in ensuring smooth conduct of these exams. Could you elaborate on this?

Yes, the chief minister, the education minister, and key administrative departments held a video conference on Tuesday afternoon to ensure smooth execution of the HSC board exams. This meeting ensured that every district and examination centre is fully prepared to handle any and all challenges. Additionally, for the past month, nearly two lakh people—including government officials, education department staff, and school authorities—have been actively preparing to make the HSC board exams a well-organised event under the initiative called HSC Board Exam Utsav. This initiative aims to create a structured, disciplined, and student-friendly examination environment across Maharashtra.

What message do you want to convey to students and parents regarding the Copy-Free Campaign?

We have taken strict measures against malpractices, and students should focus on fair means. As part of the ‘Copy-Free Campaign’, we conducted a public awareness a week before the exams. Schools and junior colleges were instructed to educate students on ethical practices and the consequences of cheating.

What are the consequences for students or centres caught engaging in malpractices?

Any student caught cheating will face strict disciplinary action under the Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices Act, 1982. Exam centres found guilty of facilitating cheating will have their recognition revoked for future board exams.

This year, students are being allowed to carry personal water bottles inside exam halls. What led to this change?

Due to the Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) outbreak in Pune, we have permitted students to bring their own water bottles. However, these bottles will be kept in a designated area under strict supervision. Previously, water bottles were banned due to incidents of students hiding chits inside them, but we have ensured that filtered water dispensers are available outside exam halls.

What special provisions have been made for students facing exam stress?

To support students dealing with mental stress or anxiety, we have appointed 10 counsellors at the state level and two counsellors per district at the divisional board level. We have also set up a state control room and a helpline service where students can seek guidance.

Finally, what advice would you give to students appearing for their HSC exams?

My message to students is simple—have confidence in yourself, study diligently, and avoid shortcuts. The board has taken every measure to ensure a fair and stress-free exam process. We are here to support students, but they must also take responsibility for their performance. I wish all students the very best for their exams!