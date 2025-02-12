Speaking at the inauguration of the Granthotsav 2025, Ashish Shelar highlighted the importance of providing updated study materials for competitive exams online

Ashish Shelar at the event

Listen to this article Granthotsav: Mumbai library will soon offer online access to exam syllabus, says Ashish Shelar x 00:00

The Mumbai Suburban District Library will soon offer online access to competitive exam syllabus and related materials for students, Minister of Information Technology and Guardian Minister, Ashish Shelar said on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The initiative, which is part of the library’s new facilities, aims to provide students with resources to prepare for various competitive exams, an official statement said.

The new facilities, including "kiosks" that offer access to rare books online, were inaugurated at the newly renovated building of the District Library in Mumbai Suburban. These kiosks will allow students to read and access books and study materials from around the world, it said.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Granthotsav 2025, Ashish Shelar highlighted the importance of providing updated study materials for competitive exams online.

He also mentioned that the online access will soon be extended to libraries across the Mumbai Suburban district.

The Granthotsav 2025, organised by the Directorate of Libraries and the District Library Officer, in collaboration with the District Planning Committee and government-approved libraries in the region, is taking place on February 12-13, 2025.

The event aims to promote reading and literature among the people of the district.

During the event, Shelar also mentioned the importance of libraries and reading in the development of individuals and society. He shared examples of prominent historical figures like Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, and Mahatma Gandhi, who were all great thinkers and authors. He emphasized that books provide direction in life and shape society's future, the statement said.

Shelar also expressed his excitement about the Marathi language receiving classical language status under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

He mentioned that Marathi will soon be taught in universities worldwide and that Marathi literature will be part of school curriculums.

Shelar added that the government had recently announced the first-ever Hackathon competition in the state, promoting multilingual software development with awards for the best projects.

The Granthotsav 2025 featured a morning procession, followed by several engaging sessions. Among the dignitaries present were District Library Officer Ashok Gadekar, District Planning Officer Sanjay Kumar Shinde, and other prominent figures from various libraries and educational institutions.

At the event, Granth Mitra award was presented to Manjiri Vaidya from the W. V. Fatik Library in Ville Parle. In addition, employees of the District Library and engineers from the Public Works Department were honored for their long service and contributions.