PM Modi to inaugurate Marathi literature conference on February 21

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate on February 21 the 98th Akhil Bhartiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan, which will bring together authors and critics from across the country, reported news agency PTI.

The Marathi literature conference, which was first held in 1878 with noted scholar and social reformer Mahadev Govind Ranade as president, has been held almost annually since 1926 and brought together scholars, critics, and literary figures to deliberate on a range of issues, including the relevance of Marathi in changing times.

Well-known expert of Marathi folk literature, culture, traditions and theatre artist Tara Bhawalkar is the president of the conference which returns to the national capital after a gap of 71 years.

The Marathi literature conference was last held in Delhi in 1954 with renowned lexicographer Tarkatirtha Laxmanshastri Joshi as the president. The conference was inaugurated by the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

It is a coincidence that Bhawalkar, who had worked closely with Joshi on the Marathi encyclopedia, is the president of the Marathi literature conference -- the first since Marathi was conferred classical language status by the central government last year.

In an interaction with PTI, Bhawalkar voiced concern over the indifferent attitude towards the Marathi language by the government and the people in general.

"We need to have original research to be done and published in Marathi to generate interest among the people. There is a growing trend towards the English language and even the government is sanctioning new English medium schools," she told PTI.

Bhawalkar said the government should promote technical education in the Marathi language and encourage publication or research in the mother tongue, contending that such an approach will help preserve the language.

"The classical language status can help get more funds for studies in the Marathi language," she told PTI.

Bhawalkar said the Marathi language was thriving in rural areas where numerous literary festivals were being held regularly.

"In a Marathi literary conference, people who speak the language come from all across, from Vidarbha, Marathwada and the Konkan and even the border areas of Karnataka and Maharashtra. There are discussions and poetry readings. Literary festivals are happening in small towns and cities and these are well-attended and give people the space to express their opinions," Bhawalkar told PTI.

The three-day Marathi literature conference will be held at the Talkatora Stadium, which will be renamed for the duration of the event as 'Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Sahitya Nagari'.

(With inputs from PTI)