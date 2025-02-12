Eknath Shinde showered praise on NCP-SP supremo Sharad Pawar, saying one has to learn from him about how to maintain good relations going beyond the political sphere

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday announced that the upcoming Marathi Sahitya Sammelan would be organised in Delhi and shared his gratitude to the organisers for being honoured with the Mahadji Shinde Rashtriya Gaurav Award.

Speaking to the media here, Eknath Shinde said, "Marathi Sahitya Sammelan is being organised in Delhi and it is a matter of pride for us. NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis we all are working together for it. I have also been honoured with the Mahadji Shinde Rashtriya Gaurav Award. I thank the organisers."

The Marathi Sahitya Sammelan is an annual conference of Marathi writers that focuses on Marathi literature, language, and culture.

The conference was organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Mahamandal.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar shared the dais on Tuesday in Delhi where Shinde was honoured with the Mahadji Shinde Rashtriya Gaurav Award.

The event was attended by Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Minister of State for Cooperation and Civil Aviation Murli Dhar Mohol, senior writer Dr Sadanand More, and Padma Bhushan awardee sculptor Ram Sutar as chief guests.

Notably, Mahadji Shinde was a key military commander and strategist of the Maratha Empire.

The Mahadji Shinde Rashtriya Gaurav Award has a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh, a certificate of honour, a memento, and the traditional Shindeshahi turban.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday showered praise on NCP-SP supremo Sharad Pawar, saying one has to learn from him about how to maintain good relations going beyond the political sphere.

Addressing the gathering, Shinde recalled that Pawar was the son-in-law of Sadashiv Shinde, a spin bowler who was known for his googly, which was tough to decipher.

"Pawar also bowls googly deliveries that are tough to decipher. I have good relations with Pawar, but he has not bowled me a googly. I am confident that he will not bowl me a googly in the future as well," he said.

Shinde said he learnt lessons in public life from Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray and his mentor Anand Dighe.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were standing like a rock with Maharashtra which ensured development works in the state in a short span of time of two-and-a-half years.

