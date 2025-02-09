Deputy CM Shinde emphasised that one of the government’s primary goals is to transform ST services into a “five-star” transport system

Eknath Shinde speaks at the newly inaugurated rest house for drivers and conductors at the Khopat bus station of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) in Thane city.

Listen to this article Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde urges MSRTC bus staff to treat serving passengers as 'divine service' x 00:00

For the revival of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), its employees should consider “passenger service as divine service,” stated Deputy Chief Minister (CM) Eknath Shinde. He made the statement while speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the newly renovated air-conditioned driver-conductor rest house at Khopat Bus Station.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event was attended by the state’s Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, Health Minister Prakash Abitkar, Minister of State for Finance and Planning Ashish Jayswal, along with Vivek Bhimnarav, the in-charge Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of the ST Corporation.

Addressing the gathering at the event,Deputy CM Eknath Shinde emphasised that one of the government’s primary goals is to transform ST services into a “five-star” transport system. He also highlighted the importance of developing innovative public-private partnerships to provide bus ports for passengers, similar to airport terminals.

The Deputy CM also mentioned that last year, the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) had undertaken the work of concreting the surroundings of 191 bus stations at a cost of Rs 500 crore, with the aim of achieving "pothole-free bus stations."

Eknath Shinde also directed that the ST administration to ensure that after fulfilling their duties, drivers and conductors should have access to stress-free sleep. To achieve this, air-conditioned, clean, and well-maintained rest houses should be built in every depot. Expressing satisfaction with the newly renovated rest house at Khopat Bus Station, he instructed the officials concerned that the facility be made a "role model" to be implemented across the state.

Meanwhile, Sarnaik, in his speech, stated that to care for the health of ST employees and their families, a project will be launched across the state in collaboration with public-private partnerships. The plan includes establishing cashless 100-bed hospitals at depots, starting on Sunday, on the occasion of Shinde's birthday. He also mentioned that in the future, these hospitals will offer free medical services to ST employees through the state’s Mahatma Phule Jan Arogya Yojana, as well as for passengers and the general public in the area.

A large number of ST employees and passengers were present at the event.

The ST Corporation operates a fleet of around 14,000 buses, catering to around 55 lakh passengers every day, and has a workforce of about 90,000 employees.