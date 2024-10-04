Breaking News
Maharashtra to celebrate October 3 as 'Marathi Classical Language Pride Day'

Updated on: 04 October,2024 04:01 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The Maharashtra Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Cabinet for according the classical language status to Marathi

Maharashtra to celebrate October 3 as 'Marathi Classical Language Pride Day'

Image for representational purposes only (File Pic/iStock)

Maharashtra to celebrate October 3 as 'Marathi Classical Language Pride Day'
The Maharashtra Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Cabinet for according the classical language status to Marathi


The state Cabinet has also decided to celebrate October 3 as 'Marathi Classical Language Pride Day'.


Marathi Language Minister Deepak Kesarkar read out the Cabinet resolution in this regard.


"The state Cabinet expresses its gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister of Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat for this historic decision and congratulates the Union Cabinet," the resolution said.

The resolution further states, "Marathi language was originally classical. Maharashtra tried to get the classical status for Maratha language. Efforts were made at many levels for the last decade. For this, a committee headed by Ranganath Pathare did a great job. The Department of Marathi language through Directorate, Marathi Encyclopaedia Board, Sahitya Sanskriti Board and State Marathi Development Institute continuously worked hard and pursued the matter. The Marathi Sahitya Parishad and the Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan have become a feast for Marathi speaking people and lovers of Marathi."

"Against this background, all the Marathi speaking people are happy with the Central government's decision to give the classical status to Marathi language. This decision is historic for Marathi people. Many great writers, researchers and scholars have tried to get a classical status to Marathi. Their hard work has been rewarded with the Union Cabinet's decision," the resolution added.

"Marathi language has received more energy and motivation for further development. It has been decided to establish a university of Marathi language with Riddhpur as its headquarters. Studies and research in Marathi language will be promoted. It is a matter of pride and honour for Marathi lovers all over the world to get the classical status to Marathi language. The Cabinet congratulates the Central government for this decision," the resolution said.

The Pathare Committee had said that with Marathi getting the classical status, it will be possible to do a study of Marathi dialects, research, collection of literature and facilitate teaching of Marathi in all universities of India in view of language conservation.

It will also be possible to translate the ancient text and strengthen all libraries in Maharashtra.

Further, it will also be possible to provide assistance to various institutions, individuals and students engaged in the development of Marathi.

