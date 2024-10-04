Breaking News
Classical language status to Marathi a result of collective efforts, not single party: Sanjay Raut

Updated on: 04 October,2024 02:26 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Talking to reporters, Sanjay Raut said if the BJP-led Union government's motive behind the classical language status to Marathi was to compensate for its Lok Sabha rout in Maharashtra, its "alms" are not needed, as Marathi is a great language

Sanjay Raut. File Pic

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Friday welcomed the Centre's decision to grant classical language status to Marathi, stressing that it was a result of collective efforts and cannot be credited to a single party or leader, reported news agency PTI.


Talking to reporters, Sanjay Raut said if the BJP-led Union government's motive behind the classical language status to Marathi was to compensate for its Lok Sabha rout in Maharashtra, its "alms" are not needed, as Marathi is a great language, reported PTI.


The Union Cabinet on Thursday accorded the classical language status to Marathi, Pali, Prakrit, Assamese, and Bengali, reported PTI.


The move comes ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections, likely to be held next month.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said, "Every political leader and chief minister in the last 30 to 35 years worked to get the classical language status for Marathi. It is a great honour. It is due to collective contribution and not because of a single party or any leader," reported PTI.

Sanjay Raut said political parties had raised the issue in every session of the Parliament for decades, reported PTI.

In a dig at the BJP, Sanjay Raut said while the BJP has honoured Marathi on paper by granting it the classical language status, it should now stop industries from going outside Maharashtra.

In a related development, Shiv Sena leaders visited the Balasaheb Thackeray Memorial at Shivaji Park on Friday.

Rajya Sabha MP Milind Deora, former MLCs Kiran Pawaskar and Manisha Kayande and party office bearers visited the memorial of the founder of the Shiv Sena, who championed the cause of Marathi manoos.

Ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections, the demand for classical language status to Marathi gained political momentum. The Shiv Sena-BJP government in Maharashtra had formed a committee led by former diplomat Dnyaneshwar Muley earlier this year.

The Government of India decided to create a new category of languages as "classical languages" on October 12, 2004, declaring Tamil as a classical language. Till now, there were six classical languages in India - Tamil, Sanskrit, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Odia, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)

