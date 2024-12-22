External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar asserts that India will make decisions based on its own national interest and global good, emphasising the importance of cultural preservation and India’s rise as a global power.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar emphasised that India will not allow any external force to dictate its decisions, stressing that the nation will act in accordance with its own interests and for the greater good of the world, without feeling pressured to conform. Speaking via a video message at a function in Mumbai, Jaishankar highlighted the profound impact of India’s growing global presence.

As the world faces challenges such as unhealthy habits, stressful lifestyles, and recurrent climate events, Jaishankar believes there is much that the global community can learn from India’s rich heritage. However, he pointed out that such lessons can only be imparted if Indians take pride in their cultural traditions. "In an age of globalisation, technology and tradition must march together," he remarked, underscoring the importance of balancing modernity with cultural preservation.

Jaishankar also reiterated that India’s future progress should never come at the expense of its identity. "Bharat will inevitably progress, but it must do so without losing its Bharatiyata (Indianness). Only then can we truly emerge as a leading power in a multi-polar world," he said, reflecting on India’s vision for its place on the global stage.

He was speaking on the occasion of receiving the 27th SIES Sri Chandrasekarendra Saraswati National Eminence Award, which recognises outstanding contributions in fields such as public leadership, community leadership, human endeavour, science and technology, and social leadership, with a primary focus on spiritualism. While Jaishankar did not attend the event in person, he sent his message via video.

The foreign minister stressed the need to distinguish between independence and neutrality, saying, "Independence should never be confused with neutrality. We will do whatever is right in our national interest and for global good without being intimidated to conform." He added that India must never allow others to veto its choices.

Jaishankar also noted how India has, in the past, been led to believe that progress and modernity necessitate a rejection of its heritage and traditions. This belief may have stemmed from a preference for imported models or a discomfort with indigenous practices. However, as democracy deepens in India, the nation is rediscovering its authentic self and its cultural roots, he stated.

The minister described India as an exceptional nation due to its status as a civilisation state. "Such a country will only exercise influence when it fully leverages its cultural strengths in the global arena," he said, emphasising the need for the younger generation to recognise and value their heritage.

