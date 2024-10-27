External affairs minister S Jaishankar uses trademark straight talk in crackling pre-Diwali media interaction at the BJP office in Dadar East in Mumbai on Sunday, October 27

Hear, hear it is as Jaishankar answers queries at a press meet. PIC/ANURAG AHIRE

Listen to this article Absolute clarity on fighting terror: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during Mumbai visit x 00:00

Union Minister of External Affairs, S Jaishankar, held forth at a crisp 'n' crackling press conference, at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Dadar East on Sunday morning.

The minister said at the outset, “I am here in Mumbai for the first time post-elections. Then, and even now, the focus was on Viksit Bharat, and today, there is a focus on Viksit Maharashtra too.” Jaishankar emphasised how Maharashtra was hugely important on the development agenda, “the leading state” and that is why he claimed, “it helps if the state and central governments are on the same page”. Touting double engine growth, the minister sharing the dais with BJP leader Ashish Shelar highlighted the number of foreign leaders who have been here of late and added that the talent here must become employable. “We see the world has become a global workplace which means our people can go overseas for their livelihood or for specific projects too.”

Secure borders

With opening statements centred on development and a poll pitch for the BJP for the November 20 Assembly elections, Jaishankar went on to topics like border security and countering terrorism. Taking questions about illegal infiltration from Bangladesh, Jaishankar said, “We have witnessed what happened in Bangladesh recently. The Modi Sarkar has no doubt that it will do whatever is necessary to secure our borders. This is not just with reference to Bangladesh but also Myanmar. There was a line of thinking earlier that we are a democracy… let people come in. That thinking finished in 2014.”

To a question regarding accusations that big-ticket projects are moving out of Maharashtra to favour Gujarat, which is the perception by some, the minister’s reply was that investors are their own people, capable of thinking on their own and making their own decisions. He said, “There are investors who look at the scenario… they make their own calculations. They will not just go by what you or anybody says.” Jaishankar pointed to the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) project which aims to create a comprehensive transportation network of rail, road and sea routes, connecting India, the Middle East and Europe. He said, “Currently, it is the most talked about corridor and its main India interface is Maharashtra,” he asserted.

Combating terror

In response to a question on terrorism, Jaishankar said, “Mumbai is a symbol of counterterrorism, both nationally and globally.” He claimed that people know who is standing strong against terrorism and said there was no room for any grey area when it came to fighting terror. “We are seen as leaders in fighting terror. Yet, I reiterate that there should be absolute clarity when it comes to terror. We need to have a response when it comes to terror attacks. Post the 26/11 (2008) terror attacks in Mumbai for instance, there was no response. This will not happen today. We need to respond.”

On terrorism in Kashmir, the minister pointed to two aspects saying the fight against terror continues but it is also about integrating Kashmir. “To have a free and fair election there, with a 60+ per cent turnout, is a very big statement. Who won that election is secondary. I will say that India won that day. It also confirmed support for the removal of Article 370,” he added.

As the interactive session wound up, Jaishankar was asked a question about problems still simmering in Manipur. “There are problems. We are a democracy… it is never going to be perfect. Yet, you cannot damage India's image in the name of Manipur. That I think is an anti-national agenda,” was the final note of the some poll, some frank bol cracker of a pre-Diwali Jaishankar-esque meet.