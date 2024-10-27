Breaking News
Police find unaccounted goods valued at Rs 3.31 lakh in vehicle near Mumbai

Updated on: 27 October,2024 10:45 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The driver presented a detailed box-wise bill documenting the contents. However, a bill for goods worth Rs 3,31,609 containing silver gift items was not provided. The incident took place in Bhiwandi, a city near Mumbai

Police find unaccounted goods valued at Rs 3.31 lakh in vehicle near Mumbai

Pic/District Information Officer

Vehicles are being thoroughly checked at all places in Thane district in the wake of the Maharashtra Assembly election. During one such checking, the Narpoli Police seized a suspicious vehicle in Bhiwandi West, and recovered unaccounted goods worth Rs 3,31,609 from it.


The operation took place on Sunday, October 27, around 3 am, when the police stopped the vehicle for inspection. Upon inquiring about its cargo, the driver and passenger – who is a courier agency owner – were unable to provide satisfactory information, prompting authorities to transport the vehicle to Narpoli Police Station for further investigation.


At the police station, the cops and fire service personnel unloaded the contents of the vehicle in the presence of the courier agency's owner and the driver. A total of 73 small boxes were inspected, of which 72 were filled with gold, silver, and gift items valued at Rs 2,08,17,820. 


The courier driver presented a detailed box-wise bill documenting the contents, and the unloading process was recorded on video in the presence of the Subordinate Assurance Officer. However, a bill for goods worth Rs 3,31,609 containing silver gift items was not provided. During the investigation, action will be taken to find out the illegal items and money, the police said.  

The police have confirmed that all preparations are in place to ensure that the Maharashtra Assembly election is conducted in a fair and transparent manner.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 thane bhiwandi Maharashtra Assembly Polls Crime News mumbai

