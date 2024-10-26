One person was apprehended, while five others managed to escape when the police raided the premises at Patel Mohalla in Bhiwandi town on Friday morning

A case has been registered against six persons after beef was found stocked in a dilapidated house in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday, reported news agency PTI.

One person was apprehended, while five others managed to escape when the police raided the premises at Patel Mohalla in Bhiwandi town on Friday morning, an official said, reported PTI.

He said the police had received a tip-off about beef stocked in the dilapidated house, and they managed to seize banned meat worth Rs 1.6 lakh, reported PTI.

A first information report has been registered under the Wildlife Protection Act against the accused, and a manhunt has been launched for the absconding men, the official said.

Meat worth Rs 4 lakh seized in Dombivli by Thane police, accused manage to flee

A police official on Monday said that the Thane police have seized meat worth Rs 4 lakh from a tempo and have sent it for analysis, reported news agency PTI.

The tempo was intercepted on Sunday on a tip off at Golavali in Dombivli, though its occupants managed to flee, the Manpada police station official told PTI.

"The tempo and a car trailing it have been seized. Efforts are on to arrest the persons behind this illegal transportation of meat. They have been booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Municipal Corporation Act and Motor Vehicles Act," the Thane police official added.

Cops seize 900 kg beef from vehicle in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar; one booked

In July, one person was arrested after 900 kilograms of beef was seized from a vehicle in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, reported PTI citing a police official.

The seized beef was valued at Rs 8.8 lakh. It was seized after a vehicle was stopped on Vaijapur-Shivur road on Wednesday at a check post, said the official as per the PTI report.

"The vehicle's driver Ansar Shaikh (23) was booked under section 325 and sub section 5(b)(k) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and Maharashtra Animal Preservation Act," the Shivur police station official said.

(With inputs from PTI)