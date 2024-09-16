The tempo was intercepted on Sunday on a tip off at Golavali in Dombivli, though its occupants managed to flee, the Manpada police station official said

A police official on Monday said that the Thane police have seized meat worth Rs 4 lakh from a tempo and have sent it for analysis, reported news agency PTI.

The tempo was intercepted on Sunday on a tip off at Golavali in Dombivli, though its occupants managed to flee, the Manpada police station official told PTI.

"The tempo and a car trailing it have been seized. Efforts are on to arrest the persons behind this illegal transportation of meat. They have been booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Municipal Corporation Act and Motor Vehicles Act," the Thane police official added.

Cops seize 900 kg beef from vehicle in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar; one booked

In July, one person was arrested after 900 kilograms of beef was seized from a vehicle in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, reported PTI citing a police official.

The seized beef was valued at Rs 8.8 lakh. It was seized after a vehicle was stopped on Vaijapur-Shivur road on Wednesday at a check post, said the official as per the PTI report.

"The vehicle's driver Ansar Shaikh (23) was booked under section 325 and sub section 5(b)(k) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and Maharashtra Animal Preservation Act," the Shivur police station official said.

Navi Mumbai: Meat shop sealed for ‘hurting’ religious sentiments

In June, the Navi Mumbai police sealed a meat shop after it was alleged that a religious name had been painted on a goat brought there for slaughter, an official said. Based on the information by a person, the police on Saturday sealed the shop at CBD Belapur and registered a case against three persons, including its owners and a worker, he said.

Quoting the FIR, the official said 22 goats had been brought to the shop for slaughter but one of the animals had a religious name painted on it. The person who informed the police also accused the trio of “ill-treating’ the goat. The three, identified as Mohammad Shafi Sheikh, Sajid Shafi Sheikh, and Kuyyam, have been booked under IPC section 295 (A) read with 34 for hurting religious sentiments and under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, he said. The police have also taken up the matter with the civic corporation and other authorities for cancellation of the shop’s licence, the official added.

(With inputs from PTI)