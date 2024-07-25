The seized beef, valued at Rs 8.8 lakh, was seized after a vehicle was stopped on Vaijapur-Shivur road

Representational Image. File Pic

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Cops seize 900 kg beef from vehicle in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar; one booked x 00:00

One person was arrested after 900 kilograms of beef was seized from a vehicle in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, reported PTI citing a police official on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The seized beef was valued at Rs 8.8 lakh. It was seized after a vehicle was stopped on Vaijapur-Shivur road on Wednesday at a check post, said the official as per the PTI report.

"The vehicle's driver Ansar Shaikh (23) was booked under section 325 and sub section 5(b)(k) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and Maharashtra Animal Preservation Act," the Shivur police station official said.

Sambhajinagar: Woman dies as car falls into valley; case registered against male friend

Police registered a case on Tuesday, against a man, after his female friend was killed when the car she was driving fell into a valley in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, an official told PTI.

Reportedly, the incident took place three days ago.

According to the agency reports, the man has been charged under Indian Penal Code section 304 (A), for causing death by negligence, as he handed over the car keys to the woman without knowing whether she had a driving license or not, the official said.

The deceased identified as Shweta Survase (23), reportedly died on Monday afternoon after she accidentally pressed the accelerator while her car was in reverse gear. Her friend Suraj Mule was shooting her video, police official told PTI.

According tothe reports, the vehicle slid back, broke a crash barrier and plunged into the valley in Sulibhanjan area. It took an hour for rescuers to reach her and the vehicle. Reportedly, she was carried dead to a neighbouring hospital and declared dead.

A case was registered on Tuesday against Mule for allegedly causing the death by negligence, an official from Khultabad police station told PTI.

He told, "We will be issuing a notice to the accused as per law guidelines."

As per the PTI reports, Shweta's cousin Priyanka Yadav has alleged that the accused had planned the murder.

While speaking to the PTI reporters, she asserted, "We were told about Shweta's death five-six hours after the accident. She never made any reel or posted it on social media platforms. The accused had planned the murder and took her 30-40 km away from the city."