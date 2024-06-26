Maharashtra: Ather electric scooter plant to come up in Sambhajinagar, says Devendra Fadnavis

Breaking News
Updated on: 26 June,2024 05:24 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The plant will produce up to one million units of vehicles and battery packs annually and create around 4,000 jobs, Devendra Fadnavis said

Ather Energy has chosen Maharashtra for its 3rd manufacturing facility, Devendra Fadnavis said. Pic/X

Ather Energy will set up a Rs 2,000 crore electric scooter manufacturing plant at Aurangabad Industrial City (AURIC) in central Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Wednesday, reported the PTI.


The plant will produce up to one million units of vehicles and battery packs annually and create around 4,000 jobs, Devendra Fadnavis said in a post on X.


"Just got done with a meeting with the Founder of Ather Energy, Swapnil Jain, and I am glad to share that he informed about their great decision that Ather Energy, the leading electric scooter manufacturer, has chosen Maharashtra for its 3rd manufacturing facility in Aurangabad Industrial City (AURIC)," he said, the news agency reported on Wednesday.


The development underscores Maharashtra's supportive business environment and robust electric vehicle manufacturing policies which align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for India's industrial growth, Devendra Fadnavis said, according to the PTI.

It also shows that Maharashtra is a preferred destination for investments in automotive innovation, and "the Marathwada region will lead Maharashtra's growth story," Devendra Fadnavis said, as per the PTI.

With the Samruddhi Expressway providing effective connectivity, investors are increasingly seeing the potential of the region, the deputy CM added.

The Mahayuti government in Maharashtra comprising of the CM Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, the BJP and the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has faced criticism from Opposition for failing to attract investment and allowing some big-ticket projects to go to Gujarat in the past.

Meanwhile, the Assembly elections are due in Maharashtra in October.

Beginning Thursday, the last sitting of the current state Legislative Assembly is expected to showcase the NDA's strategy, post the Lok Sabha debacle, to outsmart the Opposition on the floor of the house and in the October elections. Populist announcements are on the anvil, to be made over the next few days, including the budget day during the 13-day Monsoon Session that will also provide a buoyant MVA with a platform to attack the government.

(with PTI inputs)

