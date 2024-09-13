The personnel of Kashigaon police station in Mira Road made the arrest based on a complaint lodged by a resident

Representational Pic/File

The Thane Police have arrested a man allegedly involved in multiple thefts in Mira Bhyandar localities in Maharashtra's Thane district, and recovered stolen items, including mobile phones, worth Rs 92,000 from him, officials said on Friday, reported the PTI.

The accused has been identified as Abdul Rehman Tahir Badu, a resident of Nalasopara in neighbouring Palghar district of Maharashtra, they said.

The personnel of Kashigaon police station in Mira Road made the arrest based on a complaint lodged by a resident.

The complainant said that in the morning of September 8, he found that his and his wife's mobile phones were missing from home. They suspected that a burglar entered their place as they found several household items lying scattered on the floor and the main door was left open, an official said.

The police registered a case under sections 305 (A) (theft), 331 (4) (house-trespass or housebreaking) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, and launched an investigation.

Based on the CCTV footage and technical analysis of mobile data, the police tracked down the accused and nabbed him. They recovered the two mobile phones of the complaint along with his cash. In addition, 11 other stolen mobile phones of various brands, all collectively valued at Rs 92,000, were also recovered, he said, the news agency reported on Friday.

Passenger's ornaments worth Rs 7.37 lakh stolen from local train recovered; 4 held

Meanwhile, in an another incident, the police have recovered a passenger's ornaments stolen from a local train in Maharashtra's Thane district and arrested two persons and detained as many juveniles in this connection, an official said, reported the PTI.

The theft took place on August 31 when the 54-year-old passenger was travelling from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in south Mumbai to Kalyan in Thane on a suburban train, senior police inspector, Crime Branch Government Railway Police, Arshuddin Sheikh said on Wednesday.

The passenger noted that his black bag, which he had kept on the overhead rack, was missing.

The bag contained nearly 7 kg of silver and 19.96 gm of gold ornaments, with a total value of Rs. 7.37 lakh, he said.

The passenger noticed a group of individuals hastily alighting the train at Thakurli station, located before Kalyan station, in Thane district and subsequently filed a complaint at the Dombivli railway police station.

The police registered a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 305(C) (theft of any article or goods from any means of transport used for the transport of goods or passengers), the official said.

A joint team of the Special Task Force and Kalyan Crime Branch unit launched an extensive investigation.

The team analysed CCTV footage from multiple railway stations along the route from CSMT to Thakurli and employed technical resources and informant tips to track down the suspects, according to the PTI.

The operation culminated on September 5 with the arrest of Altmas Razzak Khan (25) and Shubham Sandeep Thasale (20) along with the detention of two juveniles from Thane city, the official said.

Following interrogation, the entire booty was recovered from their possession, he said.

The juveniles were later handed over to their parents, the police added.

(with PTI inputs)