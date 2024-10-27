Breaking News
Updated on: 27 October,2024 10:02 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

CM Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena announced its second list for the Maharashtra Assembly election on Sunday evening. Nilesh Rane, who recently joined the party, has won a ticket from Kudal. Interestingly, his brother Nitesh is fighting on the ticket of Sena's ruling ally BJP from Kankavali

It is confirmed: the Worli constituency will witness an interesting battle between two political scions – Aaditya Thackeray and Milind Deora.


The Shiv Sena released its second set of names for the Maharashtra Assembly election on late on Sunday evening. 


While Thackeray has been fielded by Shiv Sena (UBT), Deora has got a ticket from Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. 


Both have also worked as ministers previously. Thackeray served as the environment and tourism minister from 2019-2022 in the cabinet headed by his father Uddhav, Deora has held several portfolios in the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government. Earlier this year, he left the Congress and joined the Shiv Sena and was elected to the Rajya Sabha. Deora's late father Murli had also held a cabinet berth during the Congress regime. 

Meanwhile, another leader who jumped ship from the Congress, Sanjay Nirupam, has also received a party ticket. He has been fielded from the Dindoshi constituency and will take on Sena (UBT) loyalist Sunil Prabhu.

Former Union Minister Narayan's son Nilesh, who recently joined the Shiv Sena, has bagged a ticket from the Kudal constituency. Interestingly, his brother Nitesh is fighting on the ticket of Sena's ruling ally Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Kankavali, while his father is a Lok Sabha member from the BJP.       

Here is the full list of candidates announced in Shiv Sena's list:   

Meanwhile, the Congress has changed its candidate for the Maharashtra Assembly election from the Andheri West constituency. The party has replaced Sachin Sawant with former legislator Ashok Jadhav. Sawant had requested the party to drop him from the list that was announced earlier.

Here is the full list of candidates announced in Congress' list:

The Maharashtra Assembly election will be held in a single phase on November 20, with the results scheduled three days later.

