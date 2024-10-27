Maharashtra Elections 2024: Shaina NC supports Milind Deora’s candidature for Worli

Breaking News
Updated on: 27 October,2024 02:59 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

A high-profile race between Milind Deora and Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Aaditya Thackeray will be squaring off in the Worli constituency

Shaina NC. Pic/X

BJP leader Shaina NC has hailed the decision to run Shiv Sena leader Milind Deora as Mahayuti's candidate from Worli in the forthcoming Maharashtra Elections 2024, claiming that she is "not at all upset" with the decision made by her party and the alliance


Previously, sources identified Shaina NC as a possible contender for the Worli seat under Mahayuti, but the Shiv Sena confirmed Deora's candidature on Saturday, reported ANI. 


According to the report, a high-profile race between Deora and Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Aaditya Thackeray is likely in the Worli constituency.


Speaking to ANI, Shaina NC said, “I am not at all upset. The choice of candidate is a decision of the party and alliance. I congratulate my friend Milind Deora on his selection as Mahayuti’s candidate for the prestigious Worli Assembly Constituency. Candidate selection is always the leadership’s prerogative. Our party stands by the motto ‘nation first, party next, individual last.’ Our agenda is to drive development in Mumbai and Maharashtra.”

Deora, a Rajya Sabha member and three-time MP from South Mumbai, will run in Worli, where the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena has also fielded a candidate, Sandeep Deshpande, the report added

The ruling Mahayuti alliance, which includes the BJP, the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which includes the Shiv Sena (UBT), the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and the Congress, have intensified their campaigns ahead of the November 20 Maharashtra elections 2024 for 288 assembly seats. The results will be out on November 23.

In the 2019 Assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena 56, and Congress 44. In 2014, the BJP won 122 seats, Shiv Sena 63, and Congress 42.

