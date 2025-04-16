The first home game on March 29 against Mumbai Indians saw them lose their first game of the season, pushing them to second position in the points table with four wins in five games

Nitish Rana during his 36-ball 81 that helped Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai Super Kings by six runs at Guwahati recently. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article RR’s Delhi star Nitish Rana looks to thrive on home conditions at Kotla x 00:00

Axar Patel’s Delhi Capitals are all set to host their second IPL-18 match at the Kotla in the hope that the game goes in their favour.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first home game on March 29 against Mumbai Indians saw them lose their first game of the season, pushing them to second position in the points table with four wins in five games.

They are however tied at eight points with table-toppers Gujarat Titans, third-placed Royals Challengers Bengaluru and fourth-placed Lucknow Super Giants.

Rajasthan Royals, presently placed at No. 8 with two wins, four losses and four points, will look to turn things around against DC, thinking that if Mumbai Indians could do it, so can they.

Also Read: IPL 2025: Yuzvendra Chahal's four-wicket haul helps PBKS seal victory by 16 runs over KKR

Skipper Sanju Samson is their highest run-scorer so far, with a total of 193 runs in six matches, including a highest score of 66. Ahead of the 2022 mega auction, RR retained Samson for R14 crore, Jos Buttler for R10 crore and young Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal for Rs 4 crore. After Samson, their top-scorer is Jaiswal who has scored 120 runs in six matches and ranked 20th in the top-scorers list followed by Riyan Parag (165 runs in six matches) Shimron Hetmeyer is their best ranked foreign player (149 runs)

It will suffice to say that their batting hasn’t shown regularity in scoring runs.

“At the end of the day, when you perform — be it 60 runs or a 100 — that’s just a personal milestone. For me, as a batsman, it is when you take two points home that is more important,” said Nitish Rana.

Rana, though turning out for RR, will be playing on his original home ground in Delhi.

Asked if he was comfortable batting lower down the order from his original No. 3 position, Rana said, “[I’m] OK to bat at any position, but if I want to bat higher, I can go to Sanju and say so; similarly with bowling.”

DC, meanwhile, will be keen to have their openers firing on all cylinders as well as the rest of the batters who didn’t do so in their last game against MI.