An investigation into the recent terrorist attack in Gagangir, located in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district, has uncovered significant intelligence gaps and undetected infiltration along the Line of Control (LoC) over the past year, officials reported on Sunday.

The attack, which took place on October 20, resulted in the tragic deaths of seven individuals, including a local doctor and two labourers from Bihar. This incident has sparked alarm regarding a worrying trend of local youths joining militant groups in the region during this time.





The assault occurred at a construction site for the Z-Morh tunnel, involving two attackers. One of them was identified as a local youth from Kulgam in South Kashmir, who had reportedly joined a militant group in 2023, while the other is believed to have crossed over from Pakistan. Security officials have voiced concerns over the rapid radicalisation of local youth, highlighting the urgent need to improve human intelligence (HUMINT) capabilities to identify and counter this trend.





In light of recent changes in the leadership of the Jammu and Kashmir police and the XV Corps of the Indian Army, there is a renewed emphasis on enhancing HUMINT to prevent further local youths from being drawn into terrorism. The attackers entered the construction site and opened fire for approximately ten minutes before fleeing into the nearby jungles. The local assailant was armed with an AK rifle, while his accomplice wielded an American M-4 rifle.





Reports indicate that the local terrorist may have played a role in facilitating the infiltration of the other attacker, who likely crossed the LoC from the Tulail sector back in March. Intelligence reports have pointed to various regions—including Tulail, Gurez, Machil, and Gulmarg—as hotspots for infiltration attempts since December last year. However, the army has often denied these attempts due to a lack of corroborating evidence.





In a related incident on Thursday in Bota Pathri, Gulmarg, where two soldiers and two army porters were killed, officials believe the terrorists involved had been hiding in the higher reaches of Afrawat since early August.





Security agencies have struggled against what they term the "hidden threat," with terrorists employing "conservation and consolidation" tactics. This strategy allows infiltrators to remain dormant within the local populace until they receive directives from their handlers in Pakistan.





The recent month-long assembly elections in the Union Territory may have caused these groups to adopt a low-profile approach due to increased security measures and heightened international scrutiny. The shift in terrorist operations underscores the urgent need for enhanced surveillance to thwart foreign mercenaries from executing their plans.





Moreover, security forces have observed that the infiltration and recruitment of local youths increasingly occur through online platforms. Terrorists are utilising encrypted messaging services like Telegram and Mastodon for covert communication and operational coordination, even in districts like Rajouri and Poonch, where these services are banned.





As authorities maintain heightened alertness, the challenge of gathering actionable ground-level intelligence continues to be a pressing issue. This situation highlights the critical need for a comprehensive approach to counter-terrorism in the region, as officials strive to protect the safety of residents and uphold security.

