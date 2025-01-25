26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: US top court clears Tahawwur Rana’s extradition to India

The Canadian national had moved a petition in a last-ditch attempt to prevent his extradition

Rana was convicted for the 2008 attacks on the Taj hotel (right) and other locations. File pic

The US Supreme Court has cleared Mumbai 26/11 attacks convict Tahawwur Rana’s extradition to India, dismissing his review petition against the move.

Rana, 64, is currently detained at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Los Angeles.

India sought the extradition of the Canadian national of Pakistani origin, who was convicted in the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks case. This was Rana’s last chance to resist extradition to India. Earlier, he lost a legal battle in several federal courts, including the US Court of Appeals for the North Circuit in San Francisco.

Rana, on November 13, had filed a petition for a writ of certiorari (asking a higher court to review a lower court’s decision) before the US Supreme Court. The US government had argued that this petition should be denied. The apex court rejected his plea on January 21, a day after Donald Trump was sworn in as the President of the US.

Rana is known to be associated with Pakistani-American terrorist David Coleman Headley, one of the main conspirators of the 26/11 attacks. A total of 166 people, including six US nationals, were killed in the attacks in which 10 Pakistani terrorists laid a 60-hour siege, attacking and killing people at iconic and vital locations of the city.

