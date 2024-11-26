Sevanti Parekh, 92, and Sarla Parekh, 91, whose son Sunil and daughter-in-law Reshma were gunned down at the Tiffin restaurant in the Oberoi hotel, opened up to mid-day about their loss. The nonagenarians reside with their granddaughters at Marine Drive

Sixteen years after Mumbai witnessed one of the deadliest terror attacks ever, survivors and relatives of those who lost their lives are still haunted by memories. Devika Rotawan, who was nine years old at the time, recalled being shot in the leg at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and subsequently identifying terrorist Ajmal Kasab in court.

Rotawan, now 25, who resides with her family in Bandra, said, “I was waiting to board a train with my dad and brother when we heard shots ring out and suddenly I saw a man with a gun. I was then shot in the right leg and was taken to Saint George hospital. I was later shifted to JJ Hospital for further treatment. After that, crime branch officials approached my father and me, requesting that we help identify the perpetrators. Both of us identified Kasab in the court. It was a very horrific incident. People were lying in a pool of blood at the railway station. Seeing the terrorist in the courtroom made my blood boil. I am happy that he was punished.

‘Couldn’t help brother’

Mohammad Raheem Ansari, who lost his brother, in the attack at CSMT, said memories of the incident still disturb him. The Mumbai Central resident, who runs an imitation jewellery shop, said, “My brother and I were heading home on November 26. I had stepped out of the station to fetch water. When returning, the police stopped in my tracks, telling me shots had been fired inside. I was utterly helpless. When the police allowed me to enter the station, I saw many bodies in a pool of blood. The incident still disturbs me and I don’t wish to talk about it,” he said.

‘Deleted their pictures’

Sevanti Parekh, 92, and Sarla Parekh, 91, whose son Sunil and daughter-in-law Reshma were gunned down at the Tiffin restaurant in the Oberoi hotel, opened up to mid-day about their loss. The nonagenarians reside with their granddaughters at Marine Drive.



“When my son and daughter-in-law died we immediately filed a PIL, seeking that CCTV cameras be be installed in all public spaces and the matter reached the Supreme Court. The apex court, however, said that installing CCTVs was a state subject. Even after so many years, we can see that not all places have CCTV surveillance. These cameras can help in early detection,” Sarla Parekh said.

Her husband added, “We had sent our granddaughters abroad as they wanted to pursue further education there. However, we called them back after COVID-19 hit the country. Every day, we suffer. We have deleted photos of my son and daughter-in-law from our phones, but we remember them often. Our granddaughters, who have opened a cafe in central Mumbai, still try to cope with the loss.”