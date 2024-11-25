The train will operate with additional coaches from CSMT Mumbai starting December 4 and from Bidar starting December 5

Representational pic

The Railways has decided to operate the Latur Express and Bidar Express with three additional coaches on a permanent basis. This includes two additional three-tier air-conditioned (AC) coaches and one additional two-tier AC coach.

The passengers on the waiting list for these two trains have been requested to check the updated status of their tickets before their boarding time.

Train no 22107/22108 CSMT (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus) Mumbai-Latur Express

The train will operate with additional coaches from CSMT Mumbai starting December 1 and from Latur starting December 2.

Train no 22143/22144 CSMT Mumbai-Bidar Express

The train will operate with additional coaches from CSMT Mumbai starting December 4 and from Bidar starting December 5.

The revised composition for the trains includes one First AC, two AC-II Tier, four AC- III Tier, eight Sleeper Class, four General Second Class (including two Luggage-cum-Guard's Brake Vans.