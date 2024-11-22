A shopkeeper nearby said there has been no maintenance work done here ever since the subway was shut. After someone broke open the grille gate, kids from the nearby slums come every day for a swim

A pedestrian underpass at Kherwadi, Bandra East, along the Western Express Highway has been shut for a long time. But, if you take a peep inside, you will find a bunch of children enjoying a swim in the water that has accummulated there during the monsoon.

A shopkeeper nearby said there has been no maintenance work done here ever since the subway was shut. After someone broke open the grille gate, kids from the nearby slums come every day for a swim. The shopkeeper said, when warned against going inside and playing in the filthy, garbage-filled water, the children argue back and continue to come here.

When mid-day attempted to contact Additional Municipal Commissioner Abhijeet Bangar and Girish Nikam, head of the roads and bridges department, through calls and messages, neither responded. Swapnaja Kshirsagar, assistant commissioner of H East ward, too, did not respond to queries.

An official with the BMC, who did not wish to be identified, said that the subway has been closed after there were complaints of severe leakage inside. It now needs major repairs before it can be reopened. The job comes under the roads and bridges department.