Breaking News
Mumbai: 16-year-old boy kills man after fight over local’s ‘4th seat’ at Ghatkopar station
Shah Rukh Khan threat case: Cops take custody of Raipur man citing Salman Khan-Baba Siddique-SRK link
Mumbai: Two persons nabbed for chasing Congress candidate Arif Naseem Khan on voting day
Mumbai: Nine railways stations will get swanky upgrade, check if YOUR station is on the list
Mumbai: Chunabhatti railway crossing to go, traffic jams, too!
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Subway in Bandra East turns into pool of filthy water following neglect

Mumbai: Subway in Bandra East turns into pool of filthy water following neglect

Updated on: 22 November,2024 07:47 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prajakta Kasale | prajakta.kasale@mid-day.com

Top

A shopkeeper nearby said there has been no maintenance work done here ever since the subway was shut. After someone broke open the grille gate, kids from the nearby slums come every day for a swim

Mumbai: Subway in Bandra East turns into pool of filthy water following neglect

Pics/Satej Shinde

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Subway in Bandra East turns into pool of filthy water following neglect
x
00:00

A pedestrian underpass at Kherwadi, Bandra East, along the Western Express Highway has been shut for a long time. But, if you take a peep inside, you will find a bunch of children enjoying a swim in the water that has accummulated there during the monsoon.



A shopkeeper nearby said there has been no maintenance work done here ever since the subway was shut. After someone broke open the grille gate, kids from the nearby slums come every day for a swim. The shopkeeper said, when warned against going inside and playing in the filthy, garbage-filled water, the children argue back and continue to come here.


When mid-day attempted to contact Additional Municipal Commissioner Abhijeet Bangar and Girish Nikam, head of the roads and bridges department, through calls and messages, neither responded. Swapnaja Kshirsagar, assistant commissioner of H East ward, too, did not respond to queries.

An official with the BMC, who did not wish to be identified, said that the subway has been closed after there were complaints of severe leakage inside. It now needs major repairs before it can be reopened. The job comes under the roads and bridges department.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

kherwadi bandra western express highway mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK