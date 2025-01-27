Stating that the whole country was enraged and demanding justice, Goyal alleged that the UPA government showed "weakness" after the 26/11 attacks and didn't take any strong steps

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal hailed the US Supreme Court's decision to clear the way for 26/11 Mumbai terror attack convict Tahawwhur Rana's extradition to India, reported news agency ANI.

Stating that the whole country was enraged and demanding justice, Goyal alleged that the UPA government showed "weakness" after the 26/11 attacks and didn't take any strong steps.

Speaking to ANI, Goyal said, "I am a Mumbaikar. Not just Mumbai, but the entire country was enraged at the terrorists who attacked Mother India. The only demand of the country was that they must be punished severely. The army also said that they could take revenge. It is unfortunate that the government of that time showed weakness, and did not take strong steps."

The Union Minister commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to make Rana's extradition to India possible. Terming this as the "victory of 140 crore people", Goyal said that today India is capable of bringing any terrorist to justice, reported ANI.

"I am very satisfied with Prime Minister Modi's efforts and the relationships between him and the international community. He has shared the relationship of India with the world. The US too assisted India and with the help of good lawyers, the act of giving punishment to the terrorists is in its final leg. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts in bringing these terrorists to justice is commendable," he said, reported ANI.

"Today India is capable of bringing any terrorist or terrorist nation to justice. This is the victory of India, the victory of the 140 crore people of India. This is an important step towards giving justice to Mumbai. And I am very grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He has given a lot of confidence to all the people of Mumbai. If anyone tries to cast an evil eye, then PM Modi will answer them and bring them to justice. If Modi is there, then it is possible," Goyal added, reported ANI.

The US has now cleared the way for Pakistani-origin businessman Tahawwur Hussain Rana, convicted for his role in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, to be extradited to India.

174 people, including 20 security force personnel and 26 foreigners, were killed and over 300 were injured in the horrific attacks that took place at Mumbai's Taj Hotel on November 26, 2008.

(With inputs from ANI)