Eknath Shinde highlighted the importance of large-scale tree planting to preserve nature and stated that Thane Municipal Corporation planted 1.5 lakh trees last year

Eknath Shinde at the inauguration of Vrukshavalli 2025 exhibition in Thane

Listen to this article Vrukshavalli 2025: Plant at least one tree and take care of it, Eknath Shinde to Thane residents x 00:00

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has called on all residents of Thane, especially students, to plant at least one tree and take care of it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the inauguration of the "Vrukshavalli 2025" exhibition, Eknath Shinde stated that there was a need for everyone to participate in making Thane not only a clean and beautiful city but also a green one.

The exhibition, organised by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), was inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at the Raymond Company grounds near Cadbury Junction.

The event showcases trees, flowers, fruits, and vegetables.

Eknath Shinde also announced that the Thane Municipal Corporation will be growing organic vegetables on a one-acre area, making Thane the first city to implement such an initiative, where citizens can visit, buy, and learn, an official statement said.

After inaugurating the exhibition, Eknath Shinde took a tour of the various sections, inspecting the decorative plants, flowers, and special plants in the air-conditioned area. He also visited displays such as paddy cultivation, village house models, vegetable sections, medicinal plants, and student art.

Eknath Shinde highlighted the importance of large-scale tree planting to preserve nature and stated that Thane Municipal Corporation planted 1.5 lakh trees last year under the Chief Minister's Green Campaign. This year, the goal is to plant 2 lakh trees, and next year, they aim to increase the number further. The TMC is also focusing on bamboo plantation, the development of oxygen parks, and beautifying lakes. The restoration work of Jogila Lake is 70 per cent complete, and the remaining work will be finished soon, he said.

The exhibition, based on the theme "Seven Colors of Biodiversity," features around 5,000 plants, including 200 species of flowering plants, fruit saplings, colorful trees, and medicinal plants. Around 90 organisations have set up attractive floral arrangements, nature-related displays, and butterfly photography exhibits to entertain and educate the visitors, according to the statement.

This year’s exhibition also offers live nature painting, demonstrations of tree grafting using machinery, and the Heritage Tree Trail as major attractions, the civic body said.

The event will be open to the public until Sunday, and it is free for everyone to visit and enjoy.