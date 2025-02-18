CM Fadnavis said, "There is nothing wrong in the formation of such a cell as its aim is to help people. When I was the deputy chief minister, I had formed a similar cell"

CM Devendra Fadnavis. File Pic

Listen to this article Nothing wrong in Eknath Shinde setting up medical aid cell: CM Fadnavis x 00:00

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said that there is nothing wrong in the setting up of a medical aid cell at Mantralaya by Deputy CM Eknath Shinde as the aim is to help people, reported the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eknath Shinde, who has set up the medical aid cell despite presence of the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF), on Monday said there is "absolutely no cold war" with CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Eknath Shinde's close aide Mangesh Chivate will head the new medical cell.

The development comes amid a tussle between Mahayuti allies in the state government over various issues, including guardian ministers' appointments.

Responding to a query from reporters on Tuesday, CM Fadnavis said, "There is nothing wrong in the formation of such a cell as its aim is to help people. When I was the deputy chief minister, I had formed a similar cell," as per the PTI.

Eknath Shinde had on Monday said the establishment of the cell is a step forward in their collective efforts to assist citizens.

It will connect with the Chief Minister's War Room and is intended to enhance service delivery, not to create a competing system, he said.

"There is absolutely no cold war between us. We are united in our fight against those who oppose development. When I was chief minister, on October 31, 2023, then deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had founded a similar cell. I have simply reconstituted it with my people overseeing its operations," Eknath Shinde asserted, according to the PTI.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut claimed a "parallel government" was operating within the state administration.

"If the government continues to operate in this manner, political chaos will escalate further, he told reporters .

Sanjay Raut also accused the BJP of "using EVMs" to secure the win of 56 to 57 MLAs, and claimed they were now challenging their own government.

He also targeted the Mahayuti government over the murder of Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed district, in December 2024, claiming the administration has become deaf to public concerns.

The killing has raised questions about law and order in Beed district, Sanjay Raut said and claimed the CM seems to be protecting some persons linked to his old circle of friends within the BJP's youth wing, a veiled reference to state NCP minister Dhananjay Munde.

Munde has been under fire following the arrest of his close aide Walmik Karad in an extortion case linked to the sarpanch's murder.

Sanjay Raut also pointed out that Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Rathod, who resigned as minister in the previous Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government after facing flak from the BJP over the issue of a woman's death, is now part of the current cabinet.

(with PTI inputs)