Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has assured that no Marathi-medium school will be shut, reinforcing the government’s commitment to language education. Meanwhile, the state has formed a panel to explore legal provisions against forced religious conversions and ‘love jihad.’

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has reiterated the state government's unwavering commitment to safeguarding Marathi education, assuring that no Marathi-medium school will be shut down.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, CM Fadnavis stressed that the government has issued strict directives to prevent the closure of Marathi schools. He further highlighted the administration’s measures to promote the language across all educational institutions in the state.

"We have constantly given instructions that no Marathi school should be closed. Secondly, we have made it compulsory to teach Marathi in schools, be it Marathi or Hindi schools. And we are setting up a mechanism to ensure that this instruction is followed properly," ANI quoted the Chief Minister as saying.

The Maharashtra government has taken proactive steps to strengthen Marathi education by enforcing policies that make the language mandatory in schools. The move aims to preserve and promote the linguistic and cultural heritage of Maharashtra, ensuring that Marathi remains an integral part of the academic curriculum across institutions, regardless of their medium of instruction.

Maharashtra Forms Committee Against Forced Conversions and 'Love Jihad'

Meanwhile, addressing the recent developments on the issue of 'love jihad,' CM Fadnavis stated that incidents of forced religious conversions under false pretences were a growing concern in Maharashtra. He asserted that such cases must be taken seriously, and appropriate legal action should be initiated.

"The Supreme Court has also shown the reality of love jihad in its decision and endorsed it. Even in a state like Maharashtra, we are witnessing a steady increase in such cases. First of all, we must all understand that there is nothing wrong with interfaith marriages. However, marrying someone under false pretences or misrepresenting one's identity is completely unacceptable. These incidents are extremely serious, and action must be taken," ANI quoted the Chief Minister as saying.

As per ANI, the Maharashtra government has set up a seven-member committee to explore legal provisions for a potential law addressing forced religious conversions and 'love jihad.' This committee, led by the Director General of Police (DGP), comprises senior officials from key departments, including women and child welfare, minority affairs, law and judiciary, social justice, special assistance, and home affairs. The panel has been tasked with reviewing existing laws in other states and recommending legal measures to address such cases effectively.

ANI reports that this decision has garnered support from several political leaders. Union Minister Ramdas Athawale and senior BJP members welcomed CM Fadnavis' move, acknowledging the need for stringent measures to tackle forced religious conversions.

The Maharashtra government’s firm stance on both protecting Marathi education and addressing cases of forced conversions underscores its broader policy initiatives to uphold regional identity and ensure social harmony.