CM Devendra Fadnavis at the ‘Mahakumbh Prayag Yog’ event on Sunday. Pic/X

Chief Minister (CM) Devendra Fadnavis hailed Kumbh Mela 2025, currently underway in Prayagraj, as a powerful symbol of social unity. Speaking at the ‘Mahakumbh Prayag Yog’ event held at Reshimbagh Ground in Nagpur, CM Fadnavis highlighted the significance of the grand religious gathering that has been an integral part of Sanatan culture for thousands of years.

The CM emphasised that Kumbh Mela 2025 is bringing together devotees from all walks of life, irrespective of caste, language, or sect, creating a unique display of social unity. He described the event as a “magnificent confluence of faith” that is unparalleled anywhere in the world.

CM Fadnavis also noted that over 500 million devotees have participated in the holy dip at the Kumbh Mela, making it one of the largest spiritual gatherings globally.

For those unable to travel to Prayagraj, the sacred water from the Triveni Sangam has been brought to Nagpur. This initiative was undertaken to allow local devotees to experience the spiritual essence of Kumbh Mela 2025 without having to travel to the event site.

The ‘Mahakumbh Prayag Yog’ event served as a platform to bring a part of the sacred experience to Nagpur, with holy water being brought from Ramtek to replicate the experience of bathing at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj.

The event was attended by several prominent dignitaries, including Justice (Retd) Sunil Shukre, Rajesh Loya, Amey Hete, and other representatives from The Satsang Foundation, Nagpur Chapter.

Incidents are very serious, action must be taken: CM Fadnavi on committee against 'love jihad'

Speaking on the Maharashtra government's decision to form a committee to address the issue of 'love jihad', Chief Minister (CM) Devendra Fadnavis said the incidents as "very serious" and stressed that action must be taken, ANI reported.

"The Supreme Court has also acknowledged the reality of love jihad in its decision and endorsed it. Even in a state like Maharashtra, we are seeing a continuous rise in such cases. First and foremost, we must all understand that it is not wrong for a person of one religion to marry someone of another religion. However, marrying someone by lying and assuming a false identity is wrong. These incidents are very serious, and action must be taken," he said, according to ANI.

The Maharashtra government has set up a seven-member committee to explore legal options for creating a law against forced religious conversions and 'love jihad', ANI reported.

The committee, headed by the Director General of Police (DGP), will include senior officials from various key departments such as women and child welfare, minority affairs, law and judiciary, social justice, special assistance, and home affairs. The panel will review similar laws in other states and make recommendations on legal provisions to address complaints related to forced conversions and 'love jihad'.

Earlier, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale and other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders expressed support for the formation of the committee. Athawale had stated, "There should be a law against love jihad. The conversion of women is not right. Two youngsters (of different religions) coming together is normal, but girls shouldn't be forcefully converted."

(With ANI inputs)