Accusing the Aam Aadmi Party government in the state of 'laxity' over the incident, the Republican Party of India chief said the person involved in the act 'should be hanged'

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday demanded the resignation of Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann over the vandalisation of Babasaheb Ambedkar's statue in Amritsar, news agency PTI reported.

Accusing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the northern state of "laxity" in the matter, Ramdas Athawale, the Republican Party of India chief, also said the person involved in the act "should be hanged".

"The incident in Amritsar is deplorable, but it is being taken lightly by the AAP government. Bhagwant Mann should take moral responsibility and resign as chief minister of Punjab," he said.

On Republic Day, a youth had struck the statue with a hammer, triggering outrage.

He was nabbed by onlookers and handed over to the police.

Athawale said, "It is a serious incident. The guilty person should be hanged."

The Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (MP), also scoffed at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's statement that the Constitution, drafted by Ambedkar, was "under threat" from the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, reported PTI.

The Union minister said, "The Constitution is safe. But it is Rahul Gandhi and his party, who feel their own existence is under threat".

He also lambasted Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge for allegedly "insulting Hindu dharma" with a remark about "holy dips in the Ganges". Kharge had targeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who had visited the Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj the day before.

Replying to a query about the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partner said, "I think the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) is going to win as the people of Delhi are fed up with the AAP headed by former CM Arvind Kejriwal".

Asked about the speculations over Nitish Kumar's son entering politics, Athawale said, "The chief minister of Bihar has done a great job. He is a respected alliance partner. If his son Nishant enters politics, we would welcome him."

According to PTI, the Union Minister also revealed that during his day-long visit to Bihar on Tuesday, he was scheduled to inaugurate a warehouse and a cold storage in Vaishali district, followed by "an official meeting in Muzaffarpur".

(With PTI inputs)