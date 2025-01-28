Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray will not campaign for Congress or AAP in the upcoming Delhi assembly elections, as the party has taken a neutral stance.

Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray has decided to remain neutral during the upcoming Delhi assembly elections, with no plans to campaign for either the Congress or AAP, as confirmed by party MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday.

Raut, addressing queries about Thackeray's participation in the election campaign, reiterated that both Congress and AAP, which are part of the opposition INDIA alliance, maintain a cordial relationship with Shiv Sena (UBT). "We are not aligning ourselves with any party for campaigning. Our stand is neutral," Raut clarified when asked if Thackeray would actively support either Congress or AAP ahead of the February 5 elections.

The Delhi assembly elections are set to be a fierce battle between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Congress, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). AAP, led by Arvind Kejriwal, is seeking a third consecutive term after a sweeping victory in 2020, where the party secured 62 out of 70 seats. Meanwhile, the Congress and Samajwadi Party (SP) have pledged their support to Kejriwal’s party, while the Shiv Sena faction led by Eknath Shinde has extended its backing to the BJP.

Raut's statement further confirmed that Shiv Sena (UBT) would not be actively participating in any campaigning activities for the Delhi polls, despite being in alliance with both AAP and Congress through the INDIA coalition. He highlighted the party's intention to maintain friendly relations with the two major parties in the electoral race while staying politically neutral during the elections.

The upcoming polls will see intense competition, with the AAP, Congress, and BJP all poised to battle for a stronghold in the national capital. Kejriwal's leadership is expected to be challenged by the BJP and Congress, who are determined to make a strong showing after AAP's resounding success in the previous election.

Sanjay Raut’s comments come at a time when political dynamics in Delhi continue to shift, with several regional parties offering support to either side of the electoral divide. While Shiv Sena (UBT) refrains from directly influencing the election results, its stance of neutrality highlights the complex political landscape ahead of the February 5 vote.

(With inputs from PTI)