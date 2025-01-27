The defection of Rajul Patel, a deputy leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT), is seen as a setback for the Uddhav Thackeray camp ahead of the upcoming Mumbai civic body elections

Rajul Patel, a three-time corporator joined the Shinde camp on Monday. Pic/Eknath Shinde's office

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) senior woman leader Rajul Patel on Monday joined the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, reported the PTI.

Rajul Patel claimed that she was ignored in her parent party despite having a very long association with it.

"Despite serving the party (Shiv Sena-UBT) for many years, I was ignored. Eknath Shinde always worked for the common man, and I was impressed by his work as chief minister. That is why I decided to join his party," Patel said, according to the PTI.

Rajul Patel had expressed interest in contesting the assembly elections from the Versova constituency but she was reportedly sidelined with Shiv Sena (UBT) fielding Haroon Khan, who eventually won the seat.

Rajul Patel, a three-time corporator who held various positions in the municipal corporation's committees, had been disgruntled ever since.

She was known as one of the senior-most women leaders of Shiv Sena (UBT) and worked as an organiser for Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024.

Eknath Shinde slams Aaditya Thackeray for his comments on workers and leaders quitting the party

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday reportedly slammed Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Worli MLA Aaditya Thackeray for his comments on workers and leaders quitting the party to join Shinde-led Shiv Sena, as per the PTI.

According to the PTI, Eknath Shinde said that the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP's Mahayuti alliance would win the forthcoming elections to local self bodies with a good majority in view of the "influx" of workers from other parties.

"Comments of Aaditya Thackeray on those leaving the party were unwarranted. They (Shiv Sena UBT) should introspect instead of indulging in such things. These people whom Aaditya Thackeray termed gutter will show Shiv Sena (UBT) its place," Eknath Shinde said, the news agency reported.

Shinde also accused Aaditya Thackeray of insulting women beneficiaries of the Maharashtra government's Ladki Bahin scheme.

(with PTI inputs)