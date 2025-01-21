Arvind Kejriwal will become CM for fourth time: Aam Aadmi Party's Rohini candidate Pradeep Mittal

Mittal is contesting against BJP's sitting MLA and Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta.

Arvind Kejriwal. File Pic

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from Rohini assembly seat, Pradeep Mittal has expressed confidence in his party's victory in the assembly election saying Arvind Kejriwal will become the Chief Minister for the fourth time. Mittal is contesting against BJP's sitting MLA and Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta.

Speaking to ANI on Monday, Mittal said, "Security is a big issue in Rohini assembly constituency. Incidents like chain snatching, mobile snatching and bomb blasts keep happening here every day. This time the people of Rohini have made up their minds that they want all the changes and certainly this time AAP will win with a huge number of votes in Delhi. Arvind Kejriwal will become the Chief Minister of Delhi for the fourth time."

With polling day approaching, Delhi's political landscape is heating up. BJP has alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party, which once claimed it would not allow criminals in the assembly to ensure the passage of strict laws, had fielded the highest number of candidates with criminal records.

Speaking to ANI, BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla said, "Aam Aadmi Party used to say that they do not want criminals in their assembly because criminals will not be able to pass important and strict laws. But when the list (of candidates) was released, it was found that the Aam Aadmi Party has the highest number of people with criminal records nearly 60%, followed by Congress. This means that Aam Aadmi Party has taken a U-turn once again."

A total of 699 candidates are in the fray for the 70 assembly seats in Delhi in the elections to be held on February 5; counting of votes will take place on February 8.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat. In contrast, the AAP dominated the 2015 and 2020 assembly elections by winning 67 and 62 seats respectively out of a total of 70 seats while the BJP got only three and eight seats.

