The clash between PBKS and KKR promises to be a run fest for the spectators as the match consists of hard-hitters of the ball, such as Andre Russell, Shreyas Iyer, Sunil Narine, Rinku Singh and Marcus Stoinis. Ahead of the match, the home team (PBKS) will heavily rely on their batting unit as the lineup has been in red-hot form

Shashank Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer (Pic: X/@PunjabKingsIPL)

Listen to this article PBKS vs KKR, IPL 2025: Where to watch, squads, pitch report, weather, live streaming and more x 00:00

The IPL 2025 will now enter its 31st clash, which will be played between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The match is scheduled to be played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium.

The clash between PBKS and KKR promises to be a run fest for the spectators as the match consists of hard-hitters of the ball, such as Andre Russell, Shreyas Iyer, Sunil Narine, Rinku Singh and Marcus Stoinis.

Ahead of the match, the home team (PBKS) will heavily rely on their batting unit as the lineup has been in red-hot form. On the other hand, Kolkata will expect a strong start from their opening duo, Narine and Quinton de Kock.

PBKS vs KKR, IPL 2025: Where to watch

Star Sports remains the official broadcaster of IPL 2025, providing extensive coverage across multiple channels: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 Hindi, Star Sports 2 Hindi HD, Star Sports Khel, and Star Sports 3.

PBKS vs KKR, IPL 2025: Full Squads

Punjab Kings: Shreyas Iyer (c), Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yash Thakur, Marco Jansen, Josh Inglis, Lockie Ferguson, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harnoor Pannu, Kuldeep Sen, Priyansh Arya, Aaron Hardie, Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, Xavier Bartlett, Pyla Avinash, Pravin Dubey, Nehal Wadhera.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Rinku Singh, Quinton de Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Ramandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Anrich Nortje, Harshit Rana, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Mayank Markande, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Spencer Johnson, Luvnith Sisodia, Anukul Roy, Moeen Ali, Chetan Sakariya.

PBKS vs KKR, IPL 2025: Pitch and weather report

As of today, the Punjab weather reads to be at 36 degrees Celsius. The team winning the toss might opt to bat first, considering the conditions of the pitch in Punjab.