The film Rang De Basanti, directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, is considered a cult classic. Even years after its release, audiences remember the impact of the film and continue to talk about it. Interestingly, filmmaker Mehra had initially approached actor Randeep Hooda to play the role of Bhagat Singh. Recently, Hooda revealed that he rejected the film because of his "Jaat akad" (Jat arrogance).

In an interview with Shubhankar Mishra, Randeep opened up about losing out on films due to his own arrogance. He specifically mentioned turning down Rang De Basanti. “If I had done that film, I would have been in a different league,” he said. “I was offered Bhagat Singh’s role in the film. I did the audition, and they liked it. Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra would come to me—sometimes driving drunk—and ask me, ‘Kar le, picture kar le’ (Please do the film),” he recalled.

Randeep also elaborated on the reason behind his decision. At the time, he said, he only knew two people in the industry — his then-girlfriend and director Ram Gopal Varma. His girlfriend discouraged him from taking on what she considered a small role.

He further explained, “RGV told me, ‘I’m thinking of casting you in the lead role in D, and you want to go stand behind Aamir in the poster?’ Meri Jaat akad nikal aayi (My Jat ego came out), and I said, ‘I won’t stand behind Aamir.’ That happened, and I also left Rock On for similar reasons. I’ve always worked with slightly different kinds of filmmakers and producers, not industry insiders — maybe that’s why my growth was slower. I used to think I was enough and that craft was everything, but that’s not the case.”

Randeep on his PR game

Randeep also admitted that he lacks a strong PR presence. “I feel people feel threatened, and I didn’t get appreciation from the film fraternity for any role — and I don’t need it after a point. I’m doing my work and trying to better myself, not compete with anyone. I appreciate myself,” he said.

He added, “I don’t know why people didn’t appreciate me publicly, but I’m not sad about it. When they meet me, they meet nicely and they call me, but they don’t talk about it publicly. It happened during Highway too. I got many calls, but no one spoke about that role publicly. I also didn’t get any big award for acting.”