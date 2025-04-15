PBKS vs KKR, IPL 2025: Predicted playing XIs, head-to-head, injuries and more

The match will kick off at 7.30 PM. The Ajinkya Rahane-led KKR have so far won three matches and lost the same number of games in the IPL 2025. On the other hand, Shreyas Iyer and his men will enter the match on the back of three wins and two defeats

Kolkata Knight Riders

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) have pulled their socks up to clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL 2025 match at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium.

The match will kick off at 7.30 PM. The Ajinkya Rahane-led KKR have so far won three matches and lost the same number of games in the IPL 2025. On the other hand, Shreyas Iyer and his men will enter the match on the back of three wins and two defeats.

Both teams will be eager to register another win to get an early edge for the playoffs.

PBKS vs KKR, IPL 2025: Injuries and unavailability

Ahead of the match, Punjab will miss the services of their star pacer, Lockie Ferguson. The speedster is not expected to return to the play for this season.

PBKS vs KKR, IPL 2025: Head-to-head records

So far in the history of the league, both teams have had 33 encounters, out of which Kolkata is far ahead of Punjab. The Knight Riders are leading the charts with 21 wins, whereas the Kings have registered 12 victories to their names. Shreyas Iyer-led side will look to better their record against the in-form Kolkata.

PBKS vs KKR, IPL 2025: Predicted playing XI

Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Sunil Narine, Quinton de Kock (wk), Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Spencer Johnson, Varun Chakaravarthy.

PBKS vs KKR, IPL 2025: Full Squads

Punjab Kings: Shreyas Iyer (c), Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yash Thakur, Marco Jansen, Josh Inglis, Lockie Ferguson, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harnoor Pannu, Kuldeep Sen, Priyansh Arya, Aaron Hardie, Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, Xavier Bartlett, Pyla Avinash, Pravin Dubey, Nehal Wadhera.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Rinku Singh, Quinton de Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Ramandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Anrich Nortje, Harshit Rana, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Mayank Markande, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Spencer Johnson, Luvnith Sisodia, Anukul Roy, Moeen Ali, Chetan Sakariya.