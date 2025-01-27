Breaking News
Updated on: 27 January,2025 11:34 AM IST  |  Chandigarh
mid-day online correspondent |

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann emphasised that the incident is highly condemnable and that severe punishment will be meted out to those responsible

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Pic/PTI

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday strongly condemned the vandalism of the Ambedkar statue in Amritsar, stating that no one will be forgiven for the incident.


The incident occurred on Republic Day, sparking widespread outrage. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann emphasised that the incident is highly condemnable and that severe punishment will be meted out to those responsible. He instructed the administration to investigate the matter thoroughly and take strict action against the culprits.


In a post on X, CM Mann emphasised, "The incident of breaking the statue of Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar ji on the heritage street of Shri Amritsar Sahib is highly condemnable and no one will be forgiven for this incident. Whoever is responsible for the incident, he/she will be severely punished. No one will be allowed to break the brotherhood and unity of Punjab. Instructions have been issued to the administration to investigate it and take strict action against the culprits."


Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sukhbir Singh Badal also denounced the act, saying it has hurt the sentiments of millions. He demanded stern action against the culprit and a thorough inquiry to uncover the conspiracy behind the incident.

"Strongly condemn the attempt to desecrate the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar ji's statue at Heritage Street in Sri Amritsar Sahib on Republic Day. This heinous act has hurt the sentiments of millions. I demand stern action against the culprit and a thorough inquiry to unravel the conspiracy behind this shameful incident. Let's stand united against such vile attempts to create divisions in our society," he said.

Punjab Police said earlier on Sunday that they had arrested a few miscreants for allegedly attempting to tamper with the Ambedkar statue. A case has been registered, and an investigation is ongoing to determine the motive behind the incident.

"A few miscreants tried to tamper with BR Ambedkar's statue at Town hall. We caught them and a case has been registered and an investigation is going on. The motive behind the incident is yet to be found out...," Jagjit Singh Walia, the Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Police in Amritsar told ANI.

(With inputs from ANI)

