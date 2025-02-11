The doctors have advised Dhananjay Munde to avoid exposure to sunlight and bright lights for 10 days after the surgery

Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde remained absent from the cabinet meeting on Tuesday due to medical reasons following eye surgery, reported the PTI.

As per an official statement, doctors have advised Munde to avoid exposure to sunlight and bright lights for 10 days after the surgery.

Dhananjay Munde, the minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection, is facing the heat over the arrest of his close aide Walmik Karad in an extortion case related to the murder of Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh.

Sources said the minister underwent surgery on both eyes under the supervision of senior ophthalmologist Dr T P Lahane.

It has been six days since the procedure, and he continues to follow medical advice.

Officials confirmed that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar were informed about his inability to attend the cabinet meeting, according to the PTI.

"There is no other reason behind his absence from the cabinet meeting," the statement read.

Last week, Dhananjay Munde had said that he underwent an eye surgery and was advised to take rest for the next four to five days, hence he will not be able to meet anyone, the PTI reported.

He had earlier said that he was likely to resume work on February 10.

Munde had said that he underwent surgery at noted ophthalmologist Tatyarao Lahane's private hospital in Maharashtra's Mumbai city, PTI reported.

Meanwhile, last week, social activist Anjali Damania had alleged a Rs 88 crore scam in the agriculture department when Dhananjay Munde held the portfolio in the previous Mahayuti government in the state.

The minister has termed the allegations as "baseless" and claimed that he will file a defamation suit against her.

In a statement, Damania accused Munde of attempting to bypass the DBT system by authorising the procurement of agricultural items without the necessary approval from a committee comprising the chief secretary, finance secretary, and planning secretary. These items, including nano urea, nano DAP, battery sprayers, metaldehyde, and cotton bags, were allegedly purchased at inflated rates, resulting in significant losses to the state exchequer, the PTI had earlier reported.

(with PTI inputs)