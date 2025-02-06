As per the FIR, the man and his cousin were standing at Ramai Chowk in Beed district and watching the news on a phone when the two accued reached the spot on a two-wheeler. They asked the complainant why he was watching the news of 'Munde saheb' and his aide Karad, and allegedly attacked his kin with a sickle and a rod

Representational pic

Listen to this article Beed resident accuses Dhananjay Munde's supporters of threatening, assaulting his cousin x 00:00

Two persons allegedly assaulted a man at Dharur in Maharashtra's Beed district for watching the news about Minister Dhananjay Munde and his close aide Walmik Karad on his phone, the police said on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused also allegedly threatened that the man would meet the same fate as Beed Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh of Massajog village in Maharashtra, news agency PTI reported. The incident took place on Wednesday in Ramai Chowk area at Tarnali in Dharur, the home turf of Munde.

The two accused, who fled after the incident, are reportedly the supporters of Munde, who is currently facing the heat after Karad was arrested in an extortion case related to the sarpanch murder. The police, however, did not confirm it, PTI stated.

On the basis of a complaint lodged by Balasaheb Deshmukh, 31, the cousin of the victim Ashok Mohite, a case was registered at Dharur Police Station against the accused duo, identified as Vaijanath Bangar and Abhishek Sanap.

As per the FIR, Deshmukh and Mohite were standing at Ramai Chowk and watching the news on a phone when Bangar and Sanap came there on a two-wheeler.

They asked Mohite why he was watching the news of "Munde saheb" and Karad, and attacked him with a sickle and a rod, reported PTI.

The accused also threatened to kill Mohite saying that if he watches the news, he would meet the same fate as Santosh Deshmukh, it said.

Deshmukh was abducted, tortured and murdered on December 9, 2024, for allegedly trying to stop an extortion bid targeting an energy firm in Beed district.

Seven persons have been arrested in the murder case. Munde's close aide Walmik Karad has been arrested in a related extortion case.

"After assaulting the victim, the duo fled from the spot," an official said.

Mohite has been admitted to a hospital at Ambajogai in the district after sustaining a head injury, stated PTI.

An offence was registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 118 (2) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt using dangerous weapons or harmful means), 351 (2) (criminal intimidation) and others against them.

(With inputs from PTI)