CM Devendra Fadnavis reassured public that justice would prevail after sarpanch of Massajog, was abducted, tortured, and murdered last month

CM Devendra Fadnavis (Centre) inaugurates the Kunthephal storage dam project in the Ashti constituency

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has called for unity and cooperation from the people of Beed to transform the district. Fadnavis made this appeal during his first visit to Beed following murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh and the ongoing controversy surrounding NCP leader and Cabinet Minister Dhananjay Munde.

Addressing a public gathering, Fadnavis stated that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ensured that people from different communities and castes united for the cause of ‘Swarajya’. “Similar unity is required to transform Beed,” the CM mentioned while making a veiled reference to the recent unrest in Beed, which has been a flashpoint due to the violence surrounding the Maratha agitation for Kunbi (OBC) status and killing of sarpanch.

On Wednesday, Fadnavis inaugurated the Kunthephal storage dam project in the Ashti constituency, represented by BJP MLA Suresh Dhas. The Rs 2800 crore project is aimed at addressing the region’s chronic water scarcity, providing irrigation to 30 villages, and covering 80,000 acres of land in the drought-prone area. Stating that Mann, once a drought-prone area now has enough water and greenery, Fadnavis said, “Marathwada, known for drought, can also overcome its water scarcity with proper planning.” Fadnavis added, “Those responsible for the brutal killing of Santosh Deshmukh will not be spared.”

Santosh Deshmukh was abducted, tortured, and murdered on December 9. Walmik Karad, a close aide of inister Dhananjay Munde, has been charged under the stringent MCOCA. Deshmukh’s death has sparked tensions in Beed, with many from the ruling and Opposition parties accusing the local police department of going soft in the case.