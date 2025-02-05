The NCP leader has denied the allegations against him, including those regarding business relationship between him and Walmik Karad

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve on Wednesday demanded that financial relations between Ajit Pawar-led Dhananjay Munde and Walmik Karad should be probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), reported the PTI.

Referring to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Suraj Chavan who recently got bail in a money laundering case, Ambadas Danve said in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar of Maharashtra on Tuesday that Suraj Chavan faced investigation over an alleged scam of only a few lakh rupees.

"When so many things (allegations) worth crores of rupees are coming out, then the financial relations between Dhananjay Munde and Walmik Karad should also be probed by the ED," said Danve, a Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, as per the PTI.

The Opposition is mounting pressure on the BJP-led government in the state to sack Munde following the arrest of his close aide Karad in an extortion case related to the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh in Beed district of Maharashtra, the minister's home turf in central Maharashtra.

Ambadas Danve, meanwhile, also claimed that when Dhananjay Munde was agriculture minister in the previous government, many officers could not work properly because "Dhananjay Munde and Walmik Karad were running the agriculture department," according to the PTI.

Dhananjay Munde should be sacked irrespective of his community and caste because he is "anti-farmer," Ambadas Danve said, adding that the coming session of the Maharashtra legislature will not proceed without Dhananjay Munde's resignation, the news agency reported.

Referring to allegations made by activist Anjali Damania, he said cases should be registered against the then minister (Munde) and secretary.

Anjali Damania, a former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, alleged on Tuesday that despite the Union government's 2016 directive to transfer money directly to farmers' bank accounts under Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), the agriculture department under Munde in 2024 purchased equipment and fertilisers for distribution to farmers at inflated rates. There was a Rs 88 crore scam, she alleged, the PTI reported.

Dhananjay Munde denied all her allegations, terming them as baseless, and said he will file a defamation case against her.

(with PTI inputs)