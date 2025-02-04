The Bombay High Court has granted bail to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Suraj Chavan in a money laundering case linked to a khichdi distribution scam during the COVID-19 pandemic

The Bombay High Court has granted bail to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Suraj Chavan in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged scam in the distribution of khichdi packets to migrant workers during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

Justice Milind Jadhav, while granting Chavan bail, noted that the accused had been in custody for more than a year and there was no indication that the trial would conclude in the near future. The court further observed that continuing Chavan's detention would violate his fundamental rights under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution, which guarantees the right to a speedy trial and personal liberty.

As per PTI, Chavan, a prominent functionary of the Shiv Sena (UBT) party and a core committee member of the youth wing Yuva Sena, was arrested in January 2024 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The case stems from an investigation initiated by the Mumbai police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW), which led to the registration of a First Information Report (FIR).

The money laundering case centres around an alleged scam involving the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Force One Multi Services, a company tasked with distributing khichdi packets to migrant workers stranded in Mumbai during the early days of the pandemic. The BMC had transferred a total of Rs 8.64 crore into Force One’s account for this purpose.

However, PTI reports that a sum of Rs 3.64 crore is believed to have been misappropriated, with Rs 1.25 crore allegedly diverted to Chavan's personal bank account. An additional Rs 10 lakh was also transferred to his partnership firm, Fire Fighters Enterprises. The ED claimed that Chavan’s actions led to the acquisition of Rs 1.35 crore as "proceeds of crime." The funds were reportedly used to purchase property and make investments in a dairy business.

The allegations have drawn significant attention, particularly given the essential nature of the khichdi distribution initiative, which was meant to aid vulnerable migrant workers during a time of crisis.

Chavan's bail, while granted on the grounds of the prolonged period of detention and the slow pace of the trial, has been a subject of controversy due to the seriousness of the charges against him. The case remains under investigation, with the ED continuing to probe the extent of the alleged financial misappropriation.

(With inputs from PTI)