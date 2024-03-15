ED has filed its chargesheet against Shiv Sena (UBT) functionary Suraj Chavan in a money laundering case linked to alleged khichdi 'scam' in Mumbai

Suraj Chavan. File Pic

Listen to this article Khichdi 'scam': ED files chargesheet against Shiv Sena (UBT) functionary Suraj Chavan x 00:00

ED has filed its chargesheet against Shiv Sena (UBT) functionary Suraj Chavan The case relates to alleged irregularities in the distribution of `khichdi` to migrants Suraj Chavan was held by ED on Jan 17 and is currently in judicial custody

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday filed its chargesheet against Shiv Sena (UBT) functionary Suraj Chavan in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the distribution of 'khichdi' in Mumbai to migrants during the Covid-19 pandemic, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, the chargesheet was filed before MG Deshpande, the special judge for cases under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Details of the chargesheet were not immediately available, according to the PTI.

Suraj Chavan was held on January 17 this year and is currently in judicial custody.

The money laundering case stems from an FIR of the Mumbai police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW). As per the probe agency, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation transferred Rs 8.64 crore into the bank account of Force One Multi Services for the distribution of 'khichdi' (one pot dish comprising rice, lentils and vegetables) packets among migrants during the pandemic.

In September last year, the EOW initiated an FIR against six individuals for alleged misappropriation of R6.37 crore and financial irregularities related to BMC's contract for distributing khichdi to migrant workers during the pandemic. The FIR, registered at the Agripada police station, names Sujit Patkar, a close associate of Sanjay Raut; Sunil alias Bala Kadam; Rajeev Salunkhe of Sahyadri Refreshments; employees of Force One Multi Services; Sneha Caterer’s partners; and an assistant municipal commissioner (planning), along with other unidentified Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials.

According to the FIR, the contract was intended for a company equipped with the necessary kitchens and certifications from health and related departments to prepare khichdi for 5,000 people daily.

As per the probe agency, Force One Multi Services generated proceeds of crime of Rs 3.64 crore, of which Rs 1.25 crore was allegedly diverted into the personal bank account Suraj Chavan and Rs 10 lakh into the bank account of his partnership firm Fire Fighters Enterprises, as per the PTI.

In this manner, Suraj Chavan wrongfully acquired proceeds of crime to the tune of Rs. 1.35 crore, which he used to buy property and invest in a dairy business, the ED has said, the news agency reported.

(with PTI inputs)

