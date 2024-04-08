Breaking News
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut is the kingpin on 'khichdi scam' in Maharashtra: Sanjay Nirupam

Updated on: 08 April,2024 04:41 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

"When I started working on this scam, I came to know that the 'kingpin' was someone else. The kingpin in this whole scam is Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson, Sanjay Raut," Nirupam said

Sanjay Nirupam. File Pic

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut is the kingpin on 'khichdi scam' in Maharashtra: Sanjay Nirupam
Amid Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Mumbai North West Lok Sabha candidate, Amol Kirtikar, being summoned by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in connection with the money laundering probe linked to alleged irregularities in distribution of 'Khichdi' during the Covid-19 pandemic, former Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam on Monday claimed that Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut is the kingpin of the 'khichdi' scam, reported PTI.

As per the report, speaking to the media Nirupam said, "When I started working on this scam, I came to know that the 'kingpin' was someone else. The kingpin in this whole scam is Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson, Sanjay Raut." ""In this scam, he has taken money in the name of his daughter, brother and partner. There is a company called Sahyadri Refreshment where Rajiv Salunkhe and Sujit Patkar were involved, who were partners of Sanjay Raut," Nirupam claimed.


Explaining his allegation Nirupam said, "The company received a contract worth Rs 6.37 lakh to supply khichdi during Covid. Sanjay Raut's family and his friends took Rs 1 crore as brokerage. He has taken bribes through cheques in the name of her daughter Vidhita Sanjay Raut, who herself is innocent and unaware of these things," Nirupam said, PTI report added.


Sanjay Nirupam who recently quit Congress, is likely to join the Mahayuti. However, Nirupam said the talks of his joining any other party will begin during Navratri, which starts tomorrow. 


In a development in the ED's investigation in the Khichdi scam, the agency on Monday Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Mumbai North Lok Sabha candidate Amil Kirtikar was summoned on Monday. "ED has summoned me and I will be present there before the agency today and whatever they will ask, I will answer," Kirtikar said this morning.

The central agency had issued its second summons to Kirtikar as after he skipped the March 29 summons. 

(With PTI inputs)

