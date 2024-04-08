Breaking News
Khichdi scam: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Amol Kirtikar appears before ED

Updated on: 08 April,2024 12:50 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The central agency had issued its second summons to Kirtikar as after he skipped the March 29 summons

Amol Kirtikar, Shiv Sena (UBT)

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Mumbai North West Lok Sabha candidate Amol Kirtikar on Monday appeared before Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the money laundering probe linked to alleged irregularities in distribution of khichdi during the Covid-19 pandemic.


"ED has summoned me and I will be present there before the agency today and whatever they will ask, I will answer," Kirtikar said this morning, reported ANI.


The central agency had issued its second summons to Kirtikar as after he skipped the March 29 summons, reported ANI.


Kirtikar has been fielded by the Shiv Sena (UBT) from the Mumbai North West Lok Sabha.

Kirtikar's father and senior politician Gajanan Kirtikar is now part of the the Eknath Shinde (Maharashtra chief minister) faction of the Shiv Sena and also the incumbent MP from the said seat.

On January 30 this year, the Sena (UBT) leader and MP Sanjay Raut's brother, Sandeep Raut, who appeared before the ED, following a summons, termed the Khichdi scam baseless and "politically motivated".

On January 18, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Suraj Chavan and an alleged close aide of party leader Aaditya Thackeray were sent to ED custody in the Khichdi scam case.

Chavan was alleged to have been involved in financial irregularities worth Rs 1 crore linked to the distribution of "khichdi" to migrant workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In June last year, the ED conducted raids at 15 locations in Mumbai, including Suraj Chavan's residence, recovering documents in connection with the Khichdi scam.

The ED has alleged that agents linked to some politicians used influence to ensure the BMC awarded khichdi contracts to their associates. The khichdi suppliers cheated the BMC by supplying less than the agreed quantity and after submitting inflated bills, it was alleged.

(With inputs from ANI)

Enforcement Directorate mumbai mumbai news Shiv Sena news
