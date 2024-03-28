Breaking News
ED summons for Amol Kirtikar | 9 am: Named as candidate; 10 am: ED comes calling

Updated on: 28 March,2024 06:45 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

Sena (UBT) slams ED summons to their Mumbai North West candidate hours after the party’s candidates are announced

Amol Kirtikar

Key Highlights

  1. Hours after Sena (UBT) announced Amol Kirtikar as its candidate, the ED sprang into action
  2. Amol is the son of Gajanan Kirtikar
  3. Kirtikar’s lawyer requested time to appear before them

Hours after Shiv Sena (UBT) announced Amol Kirtikar as its candidate from the North West Mumbai constituency for the upcoming Lok Sabha election, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) sprang into action and issued him a summons in connection with the Khichdi scam. Amol is the son of Gajanan Kirtikar, a member of Parliament from Shiv Sena (Shinde faction). 

