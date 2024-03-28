ED summons for Amol Kirtikar | 9 am: Named as candidate; 10 am: ED comes calling

Sena (UBT) slams ED summons to their Mumbai North West candidate hours after the party’s candidates are announced
Amol Kirtikar
Key Highlights
- Hours after Sena (UBT) announced Amol Kirtikar as its candidate, the ED sprang into action
- Amol is the son of Gajanan Kirtikar
- Kirtikar’s lawyer requested time to appear before them
Hours after Shiv Sena (UBT) announced Amol Kirtikar as its candidate from the North West Mumbai constituency for the upcoming Lok Sabha election, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) sprang into action and issued him a summons in connection with the Khichdi scam. Amol is the son of Gajanan Kirtikar, a member of Parliament from Shiv Sena (Shinde faction).