Lok Sabha elections 2024: Won’t succumb to pressure, says Amol Kirtikar

In his first interview after being summoned by the Enforcement Directorate, Amol Kirtikar says nothing can make him quit the Sena-UBT and that he will fight from jail if it comes to that

Amol Kirtikar, Shiv Sena (UBT)

Jail seems to be no deterrent for Amol Kirtikar, who is contesting the Mumbai North West parliamentary seat as part of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT). In an exclusive conversation with mid-day, for the first time with any media house, Kirtikar claimed he would not budge under any circumstance and would contest the Lok Sabha elections from behind bars if the investigation agency proceeds with his arrest in connection with the alleged Khichdi scam during COVID-19.



Amol has been asked to appear before the ED office at Ballard Estate on April 8. On March 27, Uddhav Thackeray announced Kirtikar’s candidature. Immediately after the announcement, Amol, the son of sitting Member of Parliament Gajanan Kirtikar, was issued a summons by the ED in connection with the alleged food supply scam during COVID-19. Kirtikar Sr. is with the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction, but Amol refused to switch sides and continued to work with the Thackeray-led Sena.