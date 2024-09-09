Khichdi 'scam': PMLA court denies bail to Shiv Sena (UBT) functionary Suraj Chavan

The ED had arrested Suraj Chavan, a core committee member of the Yuva Sena, the youth wing of the Shiv Sena (UBT), on January 17, and he is currently in judicial custody

Suraj Chavan. File Pic

A special PMLA court in Mumbai on Monday denied bail to Shiv Sena (UBT) functionary Suraj Chavan in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the distribution of 'khichdi' to migrants in Mumbai during the Covid-19 pandemic, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, the Special judge A C Daga noted that there is sufficient material on record to show that Suraj Chavan was not only involved in generating proceeds of crime but in layering it as well.

The judge, in his order, stated that the first information report (FIR) has specific recitals about the findings by the investigating officer, concluding that instead of 300 gm of khichdi, 100 gm was prepared and distributed through the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM).

The court said at this juncture (bail hearings), there was prima facie material on record to show that the smaller quantity of the khichdi was packed in the packet.

"For the sake of argument, if it is accepted that there is no evidence to show that less amount of khichdi was packed, still...the work order was obtained by cheating officials of the MCGM," it said, as per the PTI.

The court mentioned as far as the conspiracy was concerned, Suraj Chavan "is involved since beginning till end and has taken active part", according to the PTI

The defence had argued that there was a pick-and-choose policy, as many people were named accused in the case, but only Suraj Chavan had been arrested.

The court said the names of eight suspects were shown in the ED case, and the investigation has not yet been fully completed.

As such, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is carrying out further investigation, and as and when it arrives at a specific conclusion about the involvement of other suspects in the crime, the probe agency will decide whether to arrest them or not, the court said, the news agency reported on Monday.

The court said the ED had arrested Chavan after arriving at a conclusion about his role in the crime, and it cannot be said that it is following a pick and choose policy as claimed by the accused.

The ED arrested Suraj Chavan, a core committee member of the Yuva Sena, the youth wing of the Shiv Sena (UBT), on January 17, and he is currently in judicial custody.

The money laundering case stems from an FIR registered by the Mumbai police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW). As per the probe agency, the MCGM transferred Rs 8.64 crore into the bank account of Force One Multi Services to distribute 'khichdi' packets among migrants during the pandemic.

As per the probe agency, Force One Multi Services generated proceeds of crime of Rs 3.64 crore, of which Rs 1.25 crore was diverted to Chavan's bank account and Rs 10 lakh to the bank account of his partnership firm Fire Fighters Enterprises.

In this manner, Chavan wrongfully acquired proceeds of crime to the tune of Rs. 1.35 crore, which he used to buy property and invest in a dairy business, the ED has alleged.

(with PTI inputs)